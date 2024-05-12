NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His Record Rally Attendance

We Could Watch MeidasTouch Cry All Day EVERY Day Whine-Quoting Trump But THIS...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on May 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This post/tweet from New Jersey Democrat Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill has gone viral on X/Twitter and not because she did a good job writing it. In fact, it's just the opposite. What sort of turnip posts something like this knowing damn well that not only is Trump welcome in BLUE New Jersey, but he's so welcome that he broke attendance records for any rally in the state ... ever.

We're honestly shocked she's left this up.

What a maroon.

Yeah, yikes.

We can't even say nice try because this was just sincerely so damn bad.

Heh.

Honey.

Heh. Again.

Oopsie.

Eff off.

That works.

You almost have to feel sorry for her.

Almost.

From his lips to God's ears.

