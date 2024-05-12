NJ Dem Congresswoman Who Told Trump He's NOT Welcome TRIPS Gloriously Over His Record Rally Attendance

This post/tweet from New Jersey Democrat Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill has gone viral on X/Twitter and not because she did a good job writing it. In fact, it's just the opposite. What sort of turnip posts something like this knowing damn well that not only is Trump welcome in BLUE New Jersey, but he's so welcome that he broke attendance records for any rally in the state ... ever.

We're honestly shocked she's left this up.

What a maroon.

Donald Trump, you’re not welcome in NJ.



Because in the Garden State, we believe in democracy, we know that diversity is our strength, & we let women make their own healthcare decisions.



Do us all a favor and go back to court. — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) May 11, 2024

Yeah, yikes.

We can't even say nice try because this was just sincerely so damn bad.

Heh.

Honey, you realize Trump is a New Jersey homeowner and business owner. If you get elected he'll be one of your constituents... pic.twitter.com/FLgN1iqIvn — @amuse (@amuse) May 11, 2024

Honey.

Heh. Again.

Largest crowd in NJ political history! https://t.co/o9smKDsba6 — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) May 11, 2024

Oopsie.

80,000+ of your fellow residents disagree. Eff off, Mikie. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 11, 2024

Eff off.

That works.

haha you clown, you mad that he draws more crowds than you, Mikie? 😊🤣 pic.twitter.com/YWPTRflT5q — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) May 11, 2024

You almost have to feel sorry for her.

Almost.

LOL Keep shouting into the wind! Nothing can stop what is coming- Too Big TO RIG! — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) May 11, 2024

From his lips to God's ears.

======================================================================

