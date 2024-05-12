OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD

It's not every day we see someone actually 'do' a Norm McDonald tweet in real life but ... here we are.

You know Norm would laugh his arse off AND roll his eyes if he saw this.

They did it. They seriously did the Norm tweet pic.twitter.com/7ppfOrcj38 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 11, 2024

Of course, it's in CA-NA-DUH but still ... what sort of brain trust cancels a speech from a woman who escaped ISIS because it might upset Muslims? Wait, we just answered our own question, didn't we?

Never mind.

What a bunch of toolbags.

Haha incredible — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 11, 2024

Ain't it, though?

So…ignore history? Good grief. They can’t handle these things because they think everyone is like them and will be unable to separate her experience from their neighbor. When approached correctly, history should not be used to foment distrust in the presence. — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) May 12, 2024

Remarkable that only the “feelings” of Muslims matter. — Stu (@stutaub) May 11, 2024

Forget the woman who survived, right?

Derpity derp derp.

I hope Norn knew how eternal he was — Robin Kyle (@RobinKylemusic) May 12, 2024

We'd like to think Norm knew ... and he knows.

Why do they only protect Muslims? They wouldn't worry about offending any other religious group! — YouDontHaveToWatch🔃 (@StarsAndBars123) May 11, 2024

Because they're scared of Muslims.

We said what we said.

Of course - the Norm tweet was a parody of what had been done for a decade prior to it https://t.co/e3s0v9tp0x — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) May 12, 2024

This is one thing I don’t like about liberalism. The fear of offending anyone this woman is a survivor who deserves to have her story told. https://t.co/YmttRmYC90 — Jay3434 (@JayLen3434) May 11, 2024

Indeed she does.

I miss Norm — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) May 11, 2024

Man, we do too.

