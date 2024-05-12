Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When...
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on May 12, 2024
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

It's not every day we see someone actually 'do' a Norm McDonald tweet in real life but ... here we are.

You know Norm would laugh his arse off AND roll his eyes if he saw this.

Of course, it's in CA-NA-DUH but still ... what sort of brain trust cancels a speech from a woman who escaped ISIS because it might upset Muslims? Wait, we just answered our own question, didn't we?

Never mind.

What a bunch of toolbags.

Ain't it, though?

Forget the woman who survived, right?

Derpity derp derp.

We'd like to think Norm knew ... and he knows.

Because they're scared of Muslims.

We said what we said.

Indeed she does.

Man, we do too.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: CANADA ISIS ISLAMOPHOBIA MUSLIMS NORM MACDONALD

