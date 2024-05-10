Rep. Eric Swalwell Serves Up Another Great Reason NOT to Vote for Democrats
James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine...
GROSS! Biden's Department of Labor Tries to Pander to Mothers BUT Fails to...
Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the...
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING...
NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is...
Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People...
Dude. Really? X Users DRAG Mayor Eric Adams for Taking 'Essential' Trip to...
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and...
Babylon Bee's Take About Deal Biden Struck in the Middle East (and at...
Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick...
Mich. AG Wants to Sue Oil and Gas Companies for Making the Weather...
Hot Take: The Hostages Could Have Been Returned on Day 3 If Israel...
Bulwark Host Thinks Anti-Trumpers Who've Had It With Biden Are 'Children'

Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on May 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Even with all of his pandering to Palestine/Hamas by turning his back on Israel, prominent Muslim and Arab Americans have concluded they are 'irrevocably at odds' with Biden. Gosh Joe and Joe's handlers hiding in the shadows, this doesn't sound good for you guys, like at all.

Advertisement

Take a look at this:

You'd think giving up on American hostages would at least get Joe a small token of thanks from these people in Michigan, right?

Sheesh.

Ain't it?

Break out the popcorn.

Just sayin'.

There was never a Muslim ban.

Recommended

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT
Sam J.
Advertisement

*sigh*

Not to mention, Joe has turned his back on Israel so there's that.

*and he's still losing their votes*

Maybe don't negotiate with terrorists, Joe. Ahem.

======================================================================

Related:

Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing

Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD

LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)

Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN HAMAS ISRAEL MUSLIMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT
Sam J.
Rep. Eric Swalwell Serves Up Another Great Reason NOT to Vote for Democrats
Doug P.
Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)
Sam J.
Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing
Sam J.
Didn't Think Biden's Lies Could Get Worse Than His DOOZY About Leaving People Behind BUT This One Is BAD
Sam J.
NY Post Editorial Board's List of Lies Biden Told in CNN Interview Is a Doozy
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT Sam J.
Advertisement