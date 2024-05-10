Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Even with all of his pandering to Palestine/Hamas by turning his back on Israel, prominent Muslim and Arab Americans have concluded they are 'irrevocably at odds' with Biden. Gosh Joe and Joe's handlers hiding in the shadows, this doesn't sound good for you guys, like at all.

Take a look at this:

"prominent Muslim and Arab Americans have now concluded that they are irrevocably at odds with the Biden admin"



"I have told them frankly: "Don’t waste your time anymore unless you have something substantial" said the publisher of an influential newspaper in Dearborn." Per NYT: pic.twitter.com/17qNThHnJq — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 10, 2024

You'd think giving up on American hostages would at least get Joe a small token of thanks from these people in Michigan, right?

Sheesh.

Watching Biden lose an election in real time is wild man https://t.co/KHHeKOZm55 — 🍌 Woke Rasputin 🍌 (@RasputinWoke) May 10, 2024

Ain't it?

Break out the popcorn.

Even after bowing to the terrorists Biden lost



This is why you never negotiate with terrroist in the first place https://t.co/CM8qrPEQq5 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 10, 2024

Just sayin'.

"Prominent Muslim and Arab Americans": "We have a problem with Joe Biden because he won’t turn his back on Israel so we will work to ensure the the guy who actually imposed a 'Muslim ban' wins." https://t.co/o1PObIArfM — Duncan Dee 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@duncandee) May 10, 2024

There was never a Muslim ban.

*sigh*

Not to mention, Joe has turned his back on Israel so there's that.

*and he's still losing their votes*

Maybe don't negotiate with terrorists, Joe. Ahem.

