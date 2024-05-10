Babylon Bee's Take About Deal Biden Struck in the Middle East (and at...
Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:11 AM on May 10, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Imagine how dense someone has to be to think comparing Biden's SCOTUS pick to Trump's is somehow a winning idea for Democrats. Especially when Biden's pick can't define what a woman is.

C'mon man.

Who is he trying to convince? 

Rule over us?

Judges don't rule over us, chief.

Yikes. 

He continued:

Protest vote against Biden? Biden has proven he's a corrupt, incapable leader who is currently siding with terrorists who literally have Americans held hostage. Voting against him is not a protest vote, it's a sane vote.

The guy is a disaster.

You can already guess how this went over:

See what we mean?

Wonder if she ever found a biologist who could explain what a woman is to her.

Advertisement

