Slate Sr. Writer Thinks It's a Winning Idea to Compare Biden's SCOTUS Pick to Trump's and WHAT a Mistake

Imagine how dense someone has to be to think comparing Biden's SCOTUS pick to Trump's is somehow a winning idea for Democrats. Especially when Biden's pick can't define what a woman is.

C'mon man.

Who is he trying to convince?

I hope the chasmic differences between Trump and Biden's judicial appointees reenters the 2024 conversation soon because I personally think we should, as a voting public, spend much more time thinking about the judges who will effectively rule us for the next 30 years. pic.twitter.com/2LmofyVvGD — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 8, 2024

Rule over us?

Judges don't rule over us, chief.

Yikes.

He continued:

If you want to cast a protest vote against Biden you are welcome to, but I do think we should wrestle with the reality that doing so increases the odds that Trump will have an opportunity to appoint about 240 more far-right judges who will strike down every policy you care about. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 8, 2024

Protest vote against Biden? Biden has proven he's a corrupt, incapable leader who is currently siding with terrorists who literally have Americans held hostage. Voting against him is not a protest vote, it's a sane vote.

The guy is a disaster.

You can already guess how this went over:

The woman judge doesn’t even know how to define a woman, she’s a complete moron — 🇺🇸 The Police State Is Here (@x_comunicatd) May 9, 2024

See what we mean?

You're correct, Biden's nominee is the worst since Burger. Remind everyone how awful and stupid that woman is. — Lost King of Scandinavia (@TheEirikThorsen) May 9, 2024

Wonder if she ever found a biologist who could explain what a woman is to her.

When did Slate writers start advocating for Trump? — Dan Gill (I/me/my/mine/myself) (@RealDanGill) May 9, 2024

Heh.

Safe to assume that was not his intention but that sure looks like the direction he's ended up going in.

The one on the right doesn't even know what a woman is. — Spring 💐🦦 Otter Deb (@livefreeordeb) May 9, 2024

The best part of Trump’s term was his judicial appointments. Whoever game him advice did an exemplary job. Thanks for the reminder. 😀 — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) May 9, 2024

Yup.

Lol agree.



Choice between intellectual thought and pure partisan unoriginal thought — Chris McGowne (@cjmcgowne) May 9, 2024

“Rule us”? You mean determine compliance of legislative action with our Constitution right? — Dan (@7rpxzym72f) May 9, 2024

Tell us you voted for Biden without telling us you voted for Biden, Mark.

