Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him That He Did SO MUCH WORSE

One of the most important points about the left's constant lying is that they don't just lie about everything that is happening now. Because they believe that George Orwell's 1984 was a playbook and not a warning, they also lie incessantly about history.

'He who controls the past, controls the future,' after all.

And it doesn't even have to be the distant past, like the fictional 1619 Project from fake historian Nikole Hannah-Jones or one of their most laughable lies, the infamous 'The parties switched!' They will make up fairy tales about events that just took place a few years ago, imagining that everyone else is dumb enough to believe them.

A couple of nights ago, former President Barack Obama appeared at Hamilton College in New York not only to attack Donald Trump's second administration, but also to play Ministry of Truth with his own disastrous two terms in office. Watch:

Obama: Imagine if I had done any of this. Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed… pic.twitter.com/htecKDCbyi — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2025

LOL. Really, Barry? Where do we begin?

Fortunately, Nina Jankowicz isn't in charge of controlling information in the United States (as Obama tried to make happen in his ... ahem ... third term), so X was more than happy to remind the former President that he did worse than what he is describing about the Trump administration.

He did so much worse.

That US citizen he droned to death says "Hold my Predator." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 5, 2025

Funny how everyone today screeching about 'DUE PROCESS!' for illegal immigrant criminals that Trump is trying to deport didn't say a word when Obama ended the life of an American citizen with no due process at all.

But users on X were just getting started in reminding everyone about all of Obama's scandals that went way beyond simply 'wearing a tan suit.'

Obama is back to whine about Trump: "Imagine if I had done any of this."



"It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me."



The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservatives, spied on a Fox News… pic.twitter.com/RID0eoZ9om — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

The post continues:

The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservatives, spied on a Fox News journalist, sued nuns over the birth control mandate in the ACA, spied on Trump, lied to Americans about Benghazi, armed cartels resulting in the death of a Border Patrol agent, and his CIA spied on congress.

That's quite a laundry list. And none of it is even disputed. The left has just tried to memory-hole all of it.

He sued nuns, sent the IRS after conservative book groups, and droned an American citizen for saying the same things pro Hamas students are saying on college campuses today. https://t.co/T2xWw6r78X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2025

OOF.

Meanwhile, Trump cannot even order a drone strike in Yemen against Houthi terrorists who HAVE attacked America without CNN hilariously complaining about how much the strike cost.

His justice department surveilled a Fox News reporter. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 5, 2025

We think that James Rosen can confirm this. And yet, his colleagues in the rest of the media were completely silent about it.

He begged, theatened and conjoled banks into buying toxic asset from collapsed finacial insitutions and then turned around and sued them, forced them to pay, what was it $15 billion or more, gave like 5 billion groups like ACORN. — KevHill (@kevhill) April 5, 2025

Whew. That seems pretty bad. Impeachable, even. But, of course, impeachments are only approved of when they happen to mean orange men for making a phone call to investigate corruption in Ukraine.

If we pumped the stomachs of the legacy media today we’d still find Obama’s DNA. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 5, 2025

Ahem. No comment. (But this is accurate.)

He spied on a candidate from the opposing party. He politically attacked the incoming administration using lawfare. What he did is far worse than Watergate. He should be arrested. — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) April 5, 2025

Should be. But won't be.

We were called racist for pointing these things out. https://t.co/ldoLr9xt2z — Kevin Parker (@Coach_KParker) April 5, 2025

It's funny these days to look back to when that tactic used to work for the left. Too bad for them that they have rendered the accusation meaningless.

In fact, it was Obama himself who weaponized racism so much that no one takes such charges seriously anymore.

He did far worse and set back race relations 50 years. There's a reason he's called the Divider-in-Chief. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) April 5, 2025

Don't forget: If Obama had a son, 'he'd look like Trayvon Martin.'

Imagine if your IRS was aggressively scrutinizing and denying Conservative groups tax exempt status. Imagine you saying “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” to get Obamacare passed and cost won’t rise. Imagine you touring Europe when first elected to go on the… — Scott Rech (@srech3) April 4, 2025

Speaking of people who should be arrested, remember when Obama's Attorney General Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton on a tarmac to talk about 'grandchildren'?

We remember.

He did so much worse. He intentionally crushed the economy, ruined healthcare, weaponized the DOJ and IRS, loved dropping bombs on civilians. He's a demon. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) April 5, 2025

Boy, tough crowd. Accurate, but tough.

Stephen Miller offered a couple more parting shots at Obama and his OJ Simpson-like 'imagine if I did it' remarks.

Obama has always thought of himself as an entertainer. He lives off the self affirming applause. You see him light up after every punchline. Obama valued being a celebrity and being accepted by other celebrities and journalists over being president of the free world



And he is… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2025

Obama dared to make Donald Trump the face the Republican Party back in 2011 over the WHCA and the birth certificate and he's been paying for that mistake ever since. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2025

Man, talk about your all-time epic backfires.

If people want to ask how Trump became President, they need look no further than Obama himself.

But as far as Obama scandals go, that one is nothing compared to his laundry list of investigating and persecuting his political enemies, stoking racial hatred and violence, empowering the very same Russia that he mocked Mitt Romney for being concerned about, suborning perjury before Congress from his intelligence agency appointees, and, yes, murdering an American citizen with a Predator drone.

He may want to forget all of that. His ever-shrinking group of supporters may even be willing to forget all of that.

But America is not going to forget it.