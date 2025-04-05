Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him That He Did SO MUCH WORSE

Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on April 05, 2025
ImgFlip

One of the most important points about the left's constant lying is that they don't just lie about everything that is happening now. Because they believe that George Orwell's 1984 was a playbook and not a warning, they also lie incessantly about history. 

'He who controls the past, controls the future,' after all. 

And it doesn't even have to be the distant past, like the fictional 1619 Project from fake historian Nikole Hannah-Jones or one of their most laughable lies, the infamous 'The parties switched!' They will make up fairy tales about events that just took place a few years ago, imagining that everyone else is dumb enough to believe them. 

A couple of nights ago, former President Barack Obama appeared at Hamilton College in New York not only to attack Donald Trump's second administration, but also to play Ministry of Truth with his own disastrous two terms in office. Watch: 

LOL. Really, Barry? Where do we begin? 

Fortunately, Nina Jankowicz isn't in charge of controlling information in the United States (as Obama tried to make happen in his ... ahem ... third term), so X was more than happy to remind the former President that he did worse than what he is describing about the Trump administration. 

He did so much worse

Funny how everyone today screeching about 'DUE PROCESS!' for illegal immigrant criminals that Trump is trying to deport didn't say a word when Obama ended the life of an American citizen with no due process at all. 

But users on X were just getting started in reminding everyone about all of Obama's scandals that went way beyond simply 'wearing a tan suit.'

The post continues: 

The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservatives, spied on a Fox News journalist, sued nuns over the birth control mandate in the ACA, spied on Trump, lied to Americans about Benghazi, armed cartels resulting in the death of a Border Patrol agent, and his CIA spied on congress.

That's quite a laundry list. And none of it is even disputed. The left has just tried to memory-hole all of it. 

OOF. 

Meanwhile, Trump cannot even order a drone strike in Yemen against Houthi terrorists who HAVE attacked America without CNN hilariously complaining about how much the strike cost. 

We think that James Rosen can confirm this. And yet, his colleagues in the rest of the media were completely silent about it. 

Whew. That seems pretty bad. Impeachable, even. But, of course, impeachments are only approved of when they happen to mean orange men for making a phone call to investigate corruption in Ukraine. 

Ahem. No comment. (But this is accurate.)

Should be. But won't be. 

It's funny these days to look back to when that tactic used to work for the left. Too bad for them that they have rendered the accusation meaningless. 

In fact, it was Obama himself who weaponized racism so much that no one takes such charges seriously anymore. 

Don't forget: If Obama had a son, 'he'd look like Trayvon Martin.'

Speaking of people who should be arrested, remember when Obama's Attorney General Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton on a tarmac to talk about 'grandchildren'? 

We remember. 

Boy, tough crowd. Accurate, but tough. 

Stephen Miller offered a couple more parting shots at Obama and his OJ Simpson-like 'imagine if I did it' remarks. 

Man, talk about your all-time epic backfires. 

If people want to ask how Trump became President, they need look no further than Obama himself. 

But as far as Obama scandals go, that one is nothing compared to his laundry list of investigating and persecuting his political enemies, stoking racial hatred and violence, empowering the very same Russia that he mocked Mitt Romney for being concerned about, suborning perjury before Congress from his intelligence agency appointees, and, yes, murdering an American citizen with a Predator drone. 

He may want to forget all of that. His ever-shrinking group of supporters may even be willing to forget all of that. 

But America is not going to forget it. 

