CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go the Houthis

The GOP Must Act to Permanently Protect Women From Trans Ideology
Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:45 PM on April 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Sure, it might have been a coincidence. Still, just a few short hours after CNN posted an article criticizing US military operations against the Iranian-backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen, President Trump posted a video of a very successful military operation carried out against Houthi Rebels in Yemen. If it were coincidental, the timing would have been perfect.

Here is President Trump's post.

For the better part of the last three weeks, the US has been carrying out strategic airstrikes against the Houthis to decrease the terror group's capability to attack global shipping and to restore freedom of navigation through the Red Sea. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that US operations would be unrelenting until those goals were achieved.

The crack staff of investigative journalists over at CNN are criticizing the ongoing operations because bombs are expensive or something.

In addition to the expensive munitions, CNN questions the effectiveness of airstrikes on the Houthis; of course, they support the claims by citing anonymous sources.

The total cost of the US military’s operation against the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen is nearing $1 billion in just under three weeks, even as the attacks have had limited impact on destroying the terror group’s capabilities, three people briefed on the campaign’s progress told CNN.

The military offensive, which was launched on March 15, has already used hundreds of millions of dollars worth of munitions for strikes against the group, including JASSM long-range cruise missiles, JSOWs, which are GPS-guided glide bombs, and Tomahawk missiles, the sources said.

While CNN's sources state that airstrikes have had a limited impact on the Houthis, they do acknowledge that since US operations began, attacks against Israel have decreased. Attacks on ships have been less effective.

Another defense official noted, however, that ballistic missile attacks from the Houthis against Israel have decreased in the last week, and said the relentless US bombing campaign has made it more difficult for the Houthis to communicate and hit things accurately because they’ve been forced to “keep their heads down.”

A decrease in attacks on Israel, attacks on ships have been less accurate, and terrorists are being forced to keep their heads down. We're no experts, but it seems like US airstrikes are having an impact.

Ukraine is the golden calf of the left. CNN isn't going to criticize those billions or that limited impact.

There seems to be a pattern developing here.

CNN has always been worried about spending, demonizing any spending by the right and covering for any spending by the left. It's kind of what they do. CNN's complaints will have no effect on the US Navy, which will continue to pound the Houthis. It's kind of what they do.

Some have estimated more than seventy terrorists were eliminated in the video that President Trump posted.

If Zoom calls don't work, we understand that Hezbollah can get them a great deal on pagers.

More than seventy terrorists were eliminated, and the world instantly became a better place. Despite what CNN says, we call that a significant impact.

