Legend in Her Own Mind Nikole Hannah-Jones Demonstrates Her Grasp of Economics and History is Limited

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on August 28, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

If Nikole Hannah Jones starts giving financial advice, it's probably best to ignore it.

As she gets large sums of cash for spouting nonsense, she may not realize the economy is very bad. Inflation is through the roof and interest rates are sky high. That is because of the money printed during COVID. So perhaps printing all the money was a really bad idea.

All the kids who were late getting vaccines and all the mammograms put off leading to women having advanced cancer before it was finally caught? Yes, that.

That's basically their level of consciousness. 

Twice as much as it was in 2020.

Anthony Fauci, specifically. 

So much worse.

The lesson is don't take economic advice or history lessons from Nikole Hannah Jones.

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY 1619 PROJECT NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES COVID

