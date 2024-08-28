Legend in Her Own Mind Nikole Hannah-Jones Demonstrates Her Grasp of Economics and History is Limited

If Nikole Hannah Jones starts giving financial advice, it's probably best to ignore it.

“You know what Covid taught me? That we have enough. For everybody. Overnight we printed $6 Trillion. We had universal health care. We had universal basic income. Covid proved it’s possible.” - Nikole Hannah-Jones #EquitySummit24 @policylink — Kimberly Bryant (@6Gems) August 27, 2024

As she gets large sums of cash for spouting nonsense, she may not realize the economy is very bad. Inflation is through the roof and interest rates are sky high. That is because of the money printed during COVID. So perhaps printing all the money was a really bad idea.

We had enough to get through that initial few months, but then there were global shortages of many things for 18 months afterward. And Universal Healthcare?? You don't remember that huge numbers of procedures were postponed or canceled so hospitals could focus on covid? — Joseph Teicher (@joeteicher) August 28, 2024

All the kids who were late getting vaccines and all the mammograms put off leading to women having advanced cancer before it was finally caught? Yes, that.

I agree. 100%



I dont understand why the government cant just send a check for $5 million to every American household and solve all these problems.



Can someone please explain it to me??



Republicans suck! — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) August 28, 2024

That's basically their level of consciousness.

Just an astonishingly stupid person. https://t.co/Qk0yXre2ah — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) August 28, 2024

"Hey, Siri, how much was my grocery bill this week?" https://t.co/zNHNwstZjV — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) August 28, 2024

Twice as much as it was in 2020.

MMT is a major mental transgression.

COVID proved they want more than social programs for the needy. They want full-bore communism. https://t.co/PoYKCIa6s1 — Lucio Saverio Eastman (@LucioEastman) August 28, 2024

Do you know how i know you live in a bubble?

Industry is still having massive supply chain issues that most of you all have yet to feel the impacts as of yet. https://t.co/31bLP5dyq2 — Battle Box Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) August 28, 2024

COVID taught me that we should stop listening to overrated "intellectuals". https://t.co/0CS4lciYfb — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) August 28, 2024

Anthony Fauci, specifically.

No we didn't. And now everything is even worse. https://t.co/buYlJ9dmRp — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 28, 2024

So much worse.

These aren’t serious people. https://t.co/LEpsVaYQlL — Duval County Resident (@matthewwerth) August 28, 2024

That's also why inflation was rampant for the first 3 years of Biden's presidency. https://t.co/sIGtlQhGzJ — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) August 28, 2024

This one is gorgeous for what the bird simply doesn't know but also thinks she's righteous in commenting upon. Issa classic https://t.co/HyGXHNwLB1 — Tim Worstall (@worstall) August 28, 2024

People massively reduced their consumption during covid, and as soon as consumption revived, inflation skyrocketed. https://t.co/fDm8cTcIoy — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 28, 2024

The lesson is don't take economic advice or history lessons from Nikole Hannah Jones.