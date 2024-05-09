Climate Defiance Toughies Laughed OFF X After Threatening to Make Life Miserable for 'People in Power'

Day 3 of My Google Encampment: HELP! The Squirrels Are Getting Woker
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on May 09, 2024
AngieArtist

They are annoying and bored. They get in your face and make zero difference. They grovel and whine. They beg for attention on Twitter/X. They make social media hilarious with their lame 'tough' posts threatening people in power.

They are CLIMATE DEFIANCE.

And they think people should respect or 'expect them'.

No, really.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ouch, our sides.

SKEERY.

We keep checking to see if this climate account is a parody and ... nope.

Awwww, yes. Good times.

Sounds a bit clunky for a name or slogan but in this group's case, we'll make an exception.

Might be a tight fit on bumper sticker.

They are somewhat entertaining ... especially since the entertainment factor from this account is purely accidental.

If only they'd written something like, 'You will all rue the day!'

Aww well, maybe next time.

