Climate Defiance Toughies Laughed OFF X After Threatening to Make Life Miserable for 'People in Power'

They are annoying and bored. They get in your face and make zero difference. They grovel and whine. They beg for attention on Twitter/X. They make social media hilarious with their lame 'tough' posts threatening people in power.

They are CLIMATE DEFIANCE.

And they think people should respect or 'expect them'.

No, really.

We are bold and brash. We get in your face and get in your space. We do not grovel. We do not make requests like Oliver Twist asking for gruel. We make life miserable for people in power. And we do not apologize. Respect us or expect us. — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) May 9, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ouch, our sides.

You are the toughest! pic.twitter.com/5cF3ldRGnc — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 9, 2024

SKEERY.

We keep checking to see if this climate account is a parody and ... nope.

If you need a job, The Onion is looking for writers.



Your satire isn't good enough for The Babylon Bee. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 9, 2024

Awwww, yes. Good times.

So you're mealy-mouthed Communist sh*tbags. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 9, 2024

Sounds a bit clunky for a name or slogan but in this group's case, we'll make an exception.

Might be a tight fit on bumper sticker.

You do nothing but throw a tantrum that cannot even match a two year old. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 9, 2024

this is my new favorite Parody account!

a bunch of clueless, weakling punks who have yet to face anything beyond the embarrassment of gluing to hands on a bridge so the rest of us can laugh at the stupidity. pic.twitter.com/75zSlvcT88 — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) May 9, 2024

They are somewhat entertaining ... especially since the entertainment factor from this account is purely accidental.

If only they'd written something like, 'You will all rue the day!'

Aww well, maybe next time.

