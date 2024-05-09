Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion

Liz Cheney is upset that Biden is turning his back on Israel.
Forget that Liz all but helped set the stage for what we are seeing right now, working hard to help Biden get elected, shaming Trump supporters and allowing Democrats to vilify millions of Americans for daring to have doubts about the 2020 election.
Withholding aid to Israel is wrong and dangerous. America must not abandon Israel. Doing so would mean victory for Iran and all its terrorist allies.— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 9, 2024
Little late for this, Liz, don't you think? Imagine if she'd spent more time holding Democrats accountable instead of targeting a man who hasn't been president in nearly four years. But oh no, Constitution this and rule of law that, right?
Honestly, at this point, she should just STFU.
We said what we said.
We're not the only ones she's pissed off with this post:
Seems a bit quid pro quo-ish, no?— Abri (@abriNotMe77) May 9, 2024
Withholding aid already passed by Congress until they do what the President wants? I remember being told this was impeachable
ORANGE. MAN. BAD.
You wanted your norms back. Well, your norms are to sell out Israel to pitch for proto-jihadist votes in Dearborn— Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) May 9, 2024
Speaking of victories, let’s revisit one of the most satisfying of all time, shall we?… pic.twitter.com/80qIXqBhlq— Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) May 9, 2024
That will never get old.
You did this, you feckless traitor.— jim palmer (@spiv) May 9, 2024
Reminder: Liz Cheney cozied up to and got in bed with the corrupt, dishonest failure of a President who is implementing this policy.— Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 9, 2024
She is as much responsible for it as anyone.
Lie with dogs, Liz. You get fleas.https://t.co/GWeZnyLF9h
You are the company you keep, Liz.
This is squarely on you, Liz— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) May 9, 2024
Reap
May 9, 2024
Accurate.
Your people, Lizzie.— Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) May 9, 2024
When people like Liz Cheney show you who they really are, believe them.
