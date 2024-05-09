Liz Cheney's Weepy Buyer's Remorse After Biden Turns His Back on Israel Backfires in LEGENDARY Fashion

Check Out List of DEMANDS Illegals in Unauthorized Encampment Flying Palestinian Flag Sent...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Liz Cheney is upset that Biden is turning his back on Israel.

Forget that Liz all but helped set the stage for what we are seeing right now, working hard to help Biden get elected, shaming Trump supporters and allowing Democrats to vilify millions of Americans for daring to have doubts about the 2020 election.

Little late for this, Liz, don't you think? Imagine if she'd spent more time holding Democrats accountable instead of targeting a man who hasn't been president in nearly four years. But oh no, Constitution this and rule of law that, right?

Honestly, at this point, she should just STFU.

We said what we said.

We're not the only ones she's pissed off with this post:

ORANGE. MAN. BAD.

That will never get old.

You are the company you keep, Liz.

Accurate.

When people like Liz Cheney show you who they really are, believe them.

