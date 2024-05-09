DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings

Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on May 09, 2024
Meme

You know how Democrats like to point to the very worst of Bidenflation and claim it's coming down because of Bidenomics without ever really acknowledging that it's still bad, just not AS BAD, and yet still far worse than before Biden came into office?

Advertisement

Well, WaPo is doing that with illegal crossings at the southern border.

No, really.

Note, John Harwood did not actually write the piece (he lost his job, ya' know), but he did share it:

And then Medhi Hasan jumped onto the gaslighting bandwagon because he also had nothing else better to do:

Talking points don't really 'run out' when they're still accurate, Medhi. 

From WaPo:

Biden administration officials have talked a little about these numbers, but they seem loath to prematurely declare victory. (And to be fair, April’s border apprehensions, at around 130,000, remain high by historical standards.)

Maybe it's because Biden can't stop Texas from doing its job blocking the illegals? Nah, WaPo can't give THEM credit.

Texas claims its legally dubious border measures deserve credit, but the timing of the state’s actions doesn’t quite fit the trends. Instead, other factors have likely eased pressures.

In other words:

The irony of their trying to claim the GOP's talking points are falling apart while they try pushing their own failed talking points. Oh, the piece is behind a paywall so unless you're a subscriber you don't actually see the data. That way, lefties can take the headline and run with it.

Meanwhile, we will keep pointing out the actual data and facts.

Maybe they don't know what the word plummeting means.

It's like they set the house on fire and then want credit for putting part of the fire out.

That is the Biden administration.

Calling John and Medhi worthless hacks is an insult to worthless hacks everywhere.

======================================================================

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JOHN HARWOOD MEHDI HASAN

