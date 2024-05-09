DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings

You know how Democrats like to point to the very worst of Bidenflation and claim it's coming down because of Bidenomics without ever really acknowledging that it's still bad, just not AS BAD, and yet still far worse than before Biden came into office?

Advertisement

Well, WaPo is doing that with illegal crossings at the southern border.

No, really.

Note, John Harwood did not actually write the piece (he lost his job, ya' know), but he did share it:

"From the last 4 months of 2023 to the first 4 months of 2024, illegal crossings at the SW border fell 40%, according to Customs and Border Protection.



"Such crossings usually rise early in a calendar year, so this might understate the turnaround." https://t.co/vRukyYSdVF — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 8, 2024

And then Medhi Hasan jumped onto the gaslighting bandwagon because he also had nothing else better to do:

Inflation down. Crime down. Border crossings down.



The GOP is running out of talking points... https://t.co/bF8ZmUEsHY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 9, 2024

Talking points don't really 'run out' when they're still accurate, Medhi.

From WaPo:

Biden administration officials have talked a little about these numbers, but they seem loath to prematurely declare victory. (And to be fair, April’s border apprehensions, at around 130,000, remain high by historical standards.)

Maybe it's because Biden can't stop Texas from doing its job blocking the illegals? Nah, WaPo can't give THEM credit.

Texas claims its legally dubious border measures deserve credit, but the timing of the state’s actions doesn’t quite fit the trends. Instead, other factors have likely eased pressures.

In other words:

I suppose when crossings are so high in Dec of 23 they don’t actually fit on your little graph nearly 150k in one month feels like ‘plummeting’.



Then they claim this doesn’t normally happen, but it did in 23 as well. https://t.co/U6dtAZZpjS pic.twitter.com/DiMe76zcub — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 9, 2024

The irony of their trying to claim the GOP's talking points are falling apart while they try pushing their own failed talking points. Oh, the piece is behind a paywall so unless you're a subscriber you don't actually see the data. That way, lefties can take the headline and run with it.

Meanwhile, we will keep pointing out the actual data and facts.

"Plummeting" pic.twitter.com/UftOnAQD2N — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) May 9, 2024

Maybe they don't know what the word plummeting means.

This gaslighting nonsense didn't work for Bidenomics and you think it's going to work for the border?



Oh, honey.



It's painfully obvious to the whole world why you got shitcanned from even the horrible CNN. pic.twitter.com/n1aZro7HaD — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 9, 2024

"How does it compare to 2020?" Some people might be asking: pic.twitter.com/W7Qm8jqxHV — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) May 9, 2024

It's like they set the house on fire and then want credit for putting part of the fire out.

That is the Biden administration.

Advertisement

A 40% reduction from a 400% increase is not the big news story you think it is. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) May 9, 2024

Pay no attention to the 10 million illegals Biden already waived in… you worthless hack. — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 9, 2024

Calling John and Medhi worthless hacks is an insult to worthless hacks everywhere.

======================================================================

Related:

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

She Really Went THERE?! Jen Psaki Let's the Mask SLIP on Morning Joe Talking About Trump's DEATH (WATCH)

Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler

======================================================================