John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

John Fugelsang reads Twitchy.

He used to talk about us quite a bit. Granted, he called us names and accused us of being bullies or rage curators or something else melodramatic, but hey, every reader counts. Honestly, the idea of people who read us because they hate us helping us pay the bills makes us all smile.

So thank you, haters. CHA-CHING.

And speaking of smiling, Nick Searcy sending this Woke Jesus bit from The Babylon Bee to John Fugelsang made us smile BIGLY.

Finally @johnfugelsang's Jesus has his own show. https://t.co/OX6b6ZwfHA — Nick Searcy, RESURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 7, 2024

This video is BRILLIANT.

Awww, Nick is such a giver. He thought John might enjoy a version of Jesus that fits his misguided ideas around Christianity. You'd think he'd appreciate this from Nick but no such luck. Gosh, it seems to have ticked him off a bit (we would have used 'triggered' but that's like SOOOO 2018):

There is no Jesus-based justification for Trump support.



We already know you're not a Christ follower from the way you treat people, Nick.



Please cite 1 actual Jesus teaching Trump or the GOP fight for. Chapter & verse, please. Just one. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2024

Nothing gets Fugelsang more wound up than talking about Christianity and Jesus.

Nick responded:

Trump

Isn’t in the Bible, John., but he’s the only thing you think about.



My Jesus turned the tables over on hypocrites like you, John. Your Jesus is accurately depicted in this skit.



How does it feel when someone skewers your “faith,” a faith you do not have or practice, and… — Nick Searcy, RESURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 7, 2024

John did not answer but others chimed in.

Thanking God, for all that they have, look up the chapter in verse for yourself, what you won't, I doubt you've ever read the good book`~ — James Hornum (@HornumJames) May 7, 2024

John did respond to this one:

I wouldn't have asked the question if I didn't know the answer. It's not possible to follow both the teachings of Christ and the policies of Trump.



Find some scripture and prove me wrong. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2024

He's also obsessed with Trump.

Throwing statements like this out there and then telling people to do research for you is some weak, lazy bulls**t. — Dave (@davespace_) May 7, 2024

Something like that.

No, Dave. Ive done the research. Right wing guys don’t read the Bible.



Weak lazy bullshit is pretending that one can follow both Jesus and trump bc you’ve never actually read the Jesus parts.



Voting for trump is using the gospels as toilet paper. There are no Jesus… — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2024

If he'd actually done the research he'd know he's wrong.

I never said I follow Trump.



Everything you say and have said is based on presumptive accusations followed by empty challenges.



You make no argument.



And just because you say all that shit doesn't make it true unless you are some prophet that I somehow overlooked in the… — Dave (@davespace_) May 7, 2024

Yet he still continued.

No, Dave. I was defending myself and said there's no Jesus-based justification for Trump support.



That's my argument. One must reject the Beatitudes and Matthew 25 to support Trump.



You, being too lazy to forge a counter-argument, call names & toss out personal insults; all… — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2024

Note, this editor actually sent him some scripture but you know, he ignored that.

Romans 13:3,4



3 For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended. 4 For the one in authority is God's servant for your good. https://t.co/qGnrcInKKa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 7, 2024

See? Also a giver.

Hey, @JohnFugelsang, aren’t being judgmental and self-righteousness bad, too, you know, like hypocritical and stuff? 🤡 — G 🇺🇸🎸🥊 (@gsammons) May 7, 2024

Yup.

No, I’m responding to a bully; and letting his inability to respond w/scripture speak for itself. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 7, 2024

Poor John.

Not even happy with Woke Jesus. Sheesh.

