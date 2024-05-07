John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

J.K. Rowling Sums Up Trans Activists Threatening to Shoot 'TERFS' in Just Two...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on May 07, 2024

John Fugelsang reads Twitchy. 

He used to talk about us quite a bit. Granted, he called us names and accused us of being bullies or rage curators or something else melodramatic, but hey, every reader counts. Honestly, the idea of people who read us because they hate us helping us pay the bills makes us all smile.

So thank you, haters. CHA-CHING.

And speaking of smiling, Nick Searcy sending this Woke Jesus bit from The Babylon Bee to John Fugelsang made us smile BIGLY.

This video is BRILLIANT.

Awww, Nick is such a giver. He thought John might enjoy a version of Jesus that fits his misguided ideas around Christianity. You'd think he'd appreciate this from Nick but no such luck. Gosh, it seems to have ticked him off a bit (we would have used 'triggered' but that's like SOOOO 2018):

Nothing gets Fugelsang more wound up than talking about Christianity and Jesus. 

Nick responded:

John did not answer but others chimed in.

John did respond to this one:

He's also obsessed with Trump.

Something like that.

If he'd actually done the research he'd know he's wrong.

Yet he still continued.

Note, this editor actually sent him some scripture but you know, he ignored that.

See? Also a giver.

Yup.

Poor John.

Not even happy with Woke Jesus. Sheesh.

======================================================================

