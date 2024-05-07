Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Several Gen-Z voters took selfies, then posted them with their age and said they will be voting for Biden in November. Granted, this all started with a Gen-Z'r we know is on the take from the Biden administration but still.

We weep for the future:

Happy Monday morning.



I’m Chris Mowrey, I’m 22, I’m in Georgia, and I’m voting for Joe Biden in November.



How bout you? :) pic.twitter.com/FzUf7wekyy — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) May 6, 2024

Man, we hope they're paying these people for this because otherwise ... yikes. This is the generation who had to be told NOT to eat Tide pods, right?

Woof.

But wait, there's more!

I’m Sam Schwartz, I’m 20 years old, I’m in Florida, and I’m voting for Joe Biden in November.



How about you?? https://t.co/8IBea6k7WC pic.twitter.com/sujjg6VOnY — Samuel Schwartz🟧 (@samschwartz03) May 6, 2024

Good morning America!



My name is Micah Erfan.



I’m a 20-year-old and a lifelong Texan who will be enthusiastically voting BLUE up and down the ballot this November.



🌊🌊🌊



Will you join me? https://t.co/DFuezM1SiB pic.twitter.com/uuB3wDORWJ — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) May 6, 2024

When these young men were asked why they were voting for Biden they said they like it when things are better, not worse in this country.

Yeah, we laughed too.

A lot.

Of course, as these things often do on Twitter/X, this 'trend' took off in another direction in a spectacular fashion.

I’m Brett Cooper, I’m 22 years old, I’m from Tennessee, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November. 🥰 https://t.co/0yfObuxjAb pic.twitter.com/nXTVbquIAo — Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) May 6, 2024

Oopsie.

Oopsie again.

We're seeing a trend here, Joe.

I’m a 29 year old gay Virginian.

&

I’m voting for Trump this November! https://t.co/0VOhvkjul0 pic.twitter.com/Xz9wvWUKDn — Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) May 7, 2024

Good morning America!



My name is Krissa Kray.



I am not a 20-year-old but I am a lifelong New Englander who will NOT be enthusiastically voting BLUE up and down the ballot this November because Democrats SUCK. 📸 https://t.co/mymK3b7gD9 pic.twitter.com/GxR99DYVPV — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) May 6, 2024

Gosh, that's a shame.

I’m Michelle Evans and as of today I’m 46, I’m in the greatest state in the country - Texas, and there’s no way in Hell I’d vote for @JoeBiden in November. #TrumpTrain #MAGA https://t.co/Nv5KukhdhS pic.twitter.com/C0o035BojL — Michelle Evans (@ThinkerMichelle) May 6, 2024

I’m Gabs Clark. I’m 47. I’m a hoodbilly from Texas. I’m voting for Donald J. Trump this November. Just like I did in the 2020 & 2016 elections. https://t.co/yi2KpKSSrc pic.twitter.com/XhghvlEAEo — Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) May 6, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

I’m Chaya Raichik. I’m 29 years old, I’m in the US, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.



How about you? https://t.co/pDvNwMZc2o pic.twitter.com/OS6hEqiIBz — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) May 6, 2024

We see what she did there.

I’m Jason Nelson. I’m 45 years old, I’m in Texas, and I’m NOT voting for J. Robinette Biden in November.



How about you? https://t.co/JqT6TaDa8k pic.twitter.com/TzZpM1K5f9 — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) May 7, 2024

I’m Zack. I’m 30 years old, I’m in the US, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.



How about you? https://t.co/eipKbeQclK pic.twitter.com/BGs9lAqzHq — 𝚁𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙳𝚊𝚍 (@RightWingDad) May 6, 2024

I’m Joe Biden. I’m 269 years old, I’m in the US, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.



How about you? https://t.co/iX2td1Fqk2 — Joe Biden (Parody) (@JoeBidenSniff) May 6, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I'm Jackson Lahmeyer. I'm 32 years old, I'm in the US, and I'm NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.



How about you? https://t.co/ltbdjdDR7U pic.twitter.com/Bwt8inWa56 — Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) May 6, 2024

I'm Alan Sanders with The Alan Sanders Show. I'm just past the half-century mark living in NW Georgia and I'm NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.



How about you? https://t.co/zuBUaUNegS pic.twitter.com/770rvCYFfN — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 6, 2024

I’m Zakiya Cooper. I’m 24 years old, I’m in Texas (just escaped Chicago 🫣) and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November!



How about you? https://t.co/OiJe3SJrFP pic.twitter.com/GHcqKwIHG9 — locdinwithzaza (@locdinwithzaza_) May 6, 2024

I'm BubbaMatt. I'm 37 years old, I'm in Georgia, and I'm NOT voting for Joe Biden in November (and yes, I'm black). https://t.co/loouGjkcax pic.twitter.com/oM5pyhTzgw — BubbaMatt (@xBubbaMattx) May 6, 2024

Not looking great for President Pudding Pants.

Ain't that grand?

