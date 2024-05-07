Maxine Waters Goes on Unhinged, Anti-Trump Rant on MSNBC
Democrat Woman's Face While Biden Accidentally Tells the Truth About His Crap Agenda...
Biden's Latest Gaffe on Taxes Is a Refreshingly Unintentional Moment of Honesty
Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After...
Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually...
'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutti...
Best and Brightest: Columbia Students Spell Palestine Wrong
'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively...
'Swarmed by an Angry Mob': Custodian at Columbia University Speaks Out to The...
Little Davy Wants a Choo-Choo: Life Failure David Hogg Joins the High-Speed Rail...
Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
'60 Minutes' Discovers New Concepts in Education - High Expectations and Discipline
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference

Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on May 07, 2024

Several Gen-Z voters took selfies, then posted them with their age and said they will be voting for Biden in November. Granted, this all started with a Gen-Z'r we know is on the take from the Biden administration but still.

Advertisement

We weep for the future:

Man, we hope they're paying these people for this because otherwise ... yikes. This is the generation who had to be told NOT to eat Tide pods, right? 

Woof.

But wait, there's more! 

When these young men were asked why they were voting for Biden they said they like it when things are better, not worse in this country.

Yeah, we laughed too.

A lot.

Of course, as these things often do on Twitter/X, this 'trend' took off in another direction in a spectacular fashion.

Oopsie.

Recommended

Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oopsie again.

We're seeing a trend here, Joe.

Gosh, that's a shame.

Ya' love to see it.

Advertisement

We see what she did there.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Advertisement

Not looking great for President Pudding Pants.

Ain't that grand?

======================================================================

Related:

Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler

Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class

'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutting Them DOWN)

'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively Tone-Deaf Yom HaShoah Post

'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups in Hilarious Thread

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN 2024 ELECTION GEN-Z

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler
Sam J.
Biden's Latest Gaffe on Taxes Is a Refreshingly Unintentional Moment of Honesty
Amy Curtis
'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutting Them DOWN)
Sam J.
Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class
Sam J.
Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
'Swarmed by an Angry Mob': Custodian at Columbia University Speaks Out to The Free Press
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler Sam J.
Advertisement