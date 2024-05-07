Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Several Gen-Z voters took selfies, then posted them with their age and said they will be voting for Biden in November. Granted, this all started with a Gen-Z'r we know is on the take from the Biden administration but still.
We weep for the future:
Happy Monday morning.— Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) May 6, 2024
I’m Chris Mowrey, I’m 22, I’m in Georgia, and I’m voting for Joe Biden in November.
How bout you? :) pic.twitter.com/FzUf7wekyy
Man, we hope they're paying these people for this because otherwise ... yikes. This is the generation who had to be told NOT to eat Tide pods, right?
Woof.
But wait, there's more!
I’m Sam Schwartz, I’m 20 years old, I’m in Florida, and I’m voting for Joe Biden in November.— Samuel Schwartz🟧 (@samschwartz03) May 6, 2024
How about you?? https://t.co/8IBea6k7WC pic.twitter.com/sujjg6VOnY
Good morning America!— Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) May 6, 2024
My name is Micah Erfan.
I’m a 20-year-old and a lifelong Texan who will be enthusiastically voting BLUE up and down the ballot this November.
🌊🌊🌊
Will you join me? https://t.co/DFuezM1SiB pic.twitter.com/uuB3wDORWJ
When these young men were asked why they were voting for Biden they said they like it when things are better, not worse in this country.
Yeah, we laughed too.
A lot.
Of course, as these things often do on Twitter/X, this 'trend' took off in another direction in a spectacular fashion.
I’m Brett Cooper, I’m 22 years old, I’m from Tennessee, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November. 🥰 https://t.co/0yfObuxjAb pic.twitter.com/nXTVbquIAo— Brett Cooper (@imbrettcooper) May 6, 2024
Oopsie.
Recommended
37, Florida lesbian for Trump! https://t.co/JbUDxjwBae pic.twitter.com/uVMveZnmYJ— Arielle Scarcella (@ArielleScarcell) May 6, 2024
Oopsie again.
29, Florida Gay for TRUMP 🙌🏻🇺🇸 https://t.co/I4TXuIpxYA pic.twitter.com/VgFbR9MKzW— Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@toughtalkty) May 6, 2024
We're seeing a trend here, Joe.
I’m a 29 year old gay Virginian.— Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) May 7, 2024
&
I’m voting for Trump this November! https://t.co/0VOhvkjul0 pic.twitter.com/Xz9wvWUKDn
Good morning America!— 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) May 6, 2024
My name is Krissa Kray.
I am not a 20-year-old but I am a lifelong New Englander who will NOT be enthusiastically voting BLUE up and down the ballot this November because Democrats SUCK. 📸 https://t.co/mymK3b7gD9 pic.twitter.com/GxR99DYVPV
Gosh, that's a shame.
I’m Michelle Evans and as of today I’m 46, I’m in the greatest state in the country - Texas, and there’s no way in Hell I’d vote for @JoeBiden in November. #TrumpTrain #MAGA https://t.co/Nv5KukhdhS pic.twitter.com/C0o035BojL— Michelle Evans (@ThinkerMichelle) May 6, 2024
I’m Gabs Clark. I’m 47. I’m a hoodbilly from Texas. I’m voting for Donald J. Trump this November. Just like I did in the 2020 & 2016 elections. https://t.co/yi2KpKSSrc pic.twitter.com/XhghvlEAEo— Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) May 6, 2024
Ya' love to see it.
I’m Chaya Raichik. I’m 29 years old, I’m in the US, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) May 6, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/pDvNwMZc2o pic.twitter.com/OS6hEqiIBz
We see what she did there.
I’m Jason Nelson. I’m 45 years old, I’m in Texas, and I’m NOT voting for J. Robinette Biden in November.— Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) May 7, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/JqT6TaDa8k pic.twitter.com/TzZpM1K5f9
I’m Zack. I’m 30 years old, I’m in the US, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.— 𝚁𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙳𝚊𝚍 (@RightWingDad) May 6, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/eipKbeQclK pic.twitter.com/BGs9lAqzHq
I’m Joe Biden. I’m 269 years old, I’m in the US, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.— Joe Biden (Parody) (@JoeBidenSniff) May 6, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/iX2td1Fqk2
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
I'm Jackson Lahmeyer. I'm 32 years old, I'm in the US, and I'm NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.— Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) May 6, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/ltbdjdDR7U pic.twitter.com/Bwt8inWa56
I'm Alan Sanders with The Alan Sanders Show. I'm just past the half-century mark living in NW Georgia and I'm NOT voting for Joe Biden in November.— The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 6, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/zuBUaUNegS pic.twitter.com/770rvCYFfN
I’m Zakiya Cooper. I’m 24 years old, I’m in Texas (just escaped Chicago 🫣) and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November!— locdinwithzaza (@locdinwithzaza_) May 6, 2024
How about you? https://t.co/OiJe3SJrFP pic.twitter.com/GHcqKwIHG9
I'm BubbaMatt. I'm 37 years old, I'm in Georgia, and I'm NOT voting for Joe Biden in November (and yes, I'm black). https://t.co/loouGjkcax pic.twitter.com/oM5pyhTzgw— BubbaMatt (@xBubbaMattx) May 6, 2024
Not looking great for President Pudding Pants.
Ain't that grand?
======================================================================
Related:
Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler
Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class
'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutting Them DOWN)
'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively Tone-Deaf Yom HaShoah Post
'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups in Hilarious Thread
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member