'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively Tone-Deaf Yom HaShoah Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on May 07, 2024

Whoever is advising Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez either needs to read the room OR be replaced. We're not sure what AOC was thinking with this tweet after she has spent months now crapping all over Israel and the Jewish people but here we are.

Talk about having zero self-awareness.

You probably already guessed how this went for the little Socialist Democrat who can't.

Yeah.

Hamas lady.

Heh.

Someone get this broad a mirror.

Huh. Could it be?

Gosh, that would mean Sandy doesn't really mean what she's posting.

Shocking.

That's what happens when someone talking out both sides of their mouth.

The call is coming from inside the house, Sandy.

And curtain.

