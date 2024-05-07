'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively Tone-Deaf Yom HaShoah Post

Whoever is advising Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez either needs to read the room OR be replaced. We're not sure what AOC was thinking with this tweet after she has spent months now crapping all over Israel and the Jewish people but here we are.

Talk about having zero self-awareness.

On Yom HaShoah, we remember and honor the lives of the 6 million Jewish people murdered as a result of hatred and bigotry.



Antisemitism and Holocaust denial is on the rise across the globe. We must stand up to it everywhere we see it, and turn away from intolerance in all forms. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2024

You probably already guessed how this went for the little Socialist Democrat who can't.

Keep our language out of your mouth. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 6, 2024

Yeah.

As a Jew i am insulted by your daily statements and reject your hypocrite statements to white wash your hatred of israel — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) May 6, 2024

I'm glad you think that. You might try “standing up to it “ within your own party…you could start with your “squad.” — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) May 7, 2024

Look in the mirror, Hamas lady — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 6, 2024

Hamas lady.

Heh.

I don't need Holocaust Studies summaries from a HAMAS caucus member. Your squad is full of anti-Semites. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 6, 2024

You're one of the main reasons it's rising with all of your Anti-Semitism — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 6, 2024

Someone get this broad a mirror.

Repost of a repost of a repost.



NOBODY takes you seriously.



Now get me a beer ! — Patriot of PA ™ (@ThePatriotofPA) May 6, 2024

Huh. Could it be?

Gosh, that would mean Sandy doesn't really mean what she's posting.

Shocking.

I've known for a while you were "different," but I never realized until now you have a split personality. Weren't you just supporting Hamas yesterday? — Ruthann (@rjkretser) May 7, 2024

That's what happens when someone talking out both sides of their mouth.

How much did it pain you to post this? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) May 7, 2024

"Antisemitism and Holocaust denial is on the rise."



And it's all from your side and you have nothing to say about it. — Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) May 6, 2024

The call is coming from inside the house, Sandy.

You don't get to show sympathy for dead Jews, while saying and doing things that endanger living Jews. — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 6, 2024

And curtain.

