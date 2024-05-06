David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's Just One BIG Problem (LOL!)

David Hogg is super duper totally and completely excited about Democrat Molly Cook winning her race in Texas ... by 15% even! Seems she is the youngest and most progressive member of the Texas Senate.

You can see the little guy bragging about it here.

BREAKING: LEADERS WE DESERVE ENDORSED CANDIDATE @MollyforTexas JUST WON HER RACE BY 15%!!!!! Molly is now the youngest member of the Texas Senate and one of if not the most progressive. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 5, 2024

The problem is this seat she won has been Democrat for years and years and well, this would only honestly be a big deal if a Republican won it. Hey, we get it, Hogg's new big thing after failing spectacularly at the whole pillow company is supposedly getting young people elected so he needs to pretend this was a HUGE WIN ...

But eh.

Houston went communist in the 90s, it's no suprise.

This hairhead is their US rep, they don't elect their best. pic.twitter.com/GsOSpyjdFn — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) May 5, 2024

See what we mean?

That district has been Dem for at least 40 years, and the previous guy won by over 30%

Your endorsement winning by 15% is not the flex you think it is. — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) May 5, 2024

So she won by even less WITH Hogg's endorsement.

Ouch.

Congrats on being so excited about a candidate who will be able to accomplish exactly 0 legislatively. — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) May 5, 2024

HAAAAAAAA

It's funny because it's true.

How much did you get paid to endorse her? — Azhdaya🎩💩 (@Azhdaya369) May 5, 2024

Hopefully enough to cover his latest DoorDash bill.

