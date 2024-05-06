Corey DeAngelis Takes Public Schools APART By Explaining What We Should REALLY Call...
David Hogg Brags BIG TIME After Young Dem Wins Texas District ... There's Just One BIG Problem (LOL!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg is super duper totally and completely excited about Democrat Molly Cook winning her race in Texas ... by 15% even! Seems she is the youngest and most progressive member of the Texas Senate.

Advertisement

You can see the little guy bragging about it here.

The problem is this seat she won has been Democrat for years and years and well, this would only honestly be a big deal if a Republican won it. Hey, we get it, Hogg's new big thing after failing spectacularly at the whole pillow company is supposedly getting young people elected so he needs to pretend this was a HUGE WIN ...

But eh.

See what we mean?

So she won by even less WITH Hogg's endorsement.

Ouch.

HAAAAAAAA

It's funny because it's true.

Hopefully enough to cover his latest DoorDash bill.

