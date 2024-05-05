BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'

We're not entirely sure why Elon Musk felt the need to tell J.K. Rowling what and how to post on Twitter/X, but as you can imagine, it did not go over well with the outspoken activist defending women around the world from men trying to take over their sports, spaces and experiences.

Case in point:

Hahaha, just realised that I missed being advised to share more positive content yesterday... sharing this about my writing life, which happens to have been published today in The Sunday Times, should in no way be interpreted as me doing as I'm told😉https://t.co/Mvg7DLVaLv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2024

There's also this:

F**k off with this 'segregation' crap. Women-only hospital wards are safeguarding, not segregation, @PeterTatchell. The appropriation of terms relating to other groups' historic oppression is one of the most obnoxious features of militant trans activism. 1/3 https://t.co/MLFLh495ZU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2024

But it's not fair to make confused, mentally ill men stay out of spaces to protect normal, regular, ACTUAL women.

Or something.

She continued:

How many assaults are acceptable to validate trans-identified men's identities? Women and girls are not support animals or human shields. Asking them to coddle male feelings when they're at their most vulnerable is grotesque. 2/3https://t.co/dkxdwCK4vy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2024

Women and girls are not support animals or human shields.

WOW, we love that so much.

The NHS is demonstrably failing to protect the vulnerable. Single sex wards are the bare minimum women and girls can expect at a time when they're ill or in pain. Our privacy, dignity and safety are not yours, or any man's, to give away. 3/3https://t.co/rDWVxNKbf9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 5, 2024

What she said.

And boom.

They won’t be happy until women are exiled from day-to-day life.



These men think they make better women. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 5, 2024

They take from every group to create the most sympathy. The whole movement is like that one friend who always has to 1 up you. If you’ve stubbed your toe they have broken theirs, if you have withdrawn cash from a bank they’ve robbed one. They just want to be victims — Kristoffer Philp (@KristofferPhilp) May 5, 2024

And they and their movement become more unpopular every day.

