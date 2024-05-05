HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Gradua...
RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They...
Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They...
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol...
ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems...
Wake Up, Women! Democrats Lie to Us About Abortion Care and EVERYTHING Else
This is the Way: Ben Sasse Lays Down the Law to Protesters at...
Patriotic Counter-Protesters Are Out in Force This Weekend
Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day
Columbia Professor Cancels Final Exam, Gives Everyone an A for the Course
Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain
LOL: J.B. Pritzker's 'May the Fourth' Post Made Millions of Voices Suddenly Cry...
'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle
Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explains Everything

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on May 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We're not entirely sure why Elon Musk felt the need to tell J.K. Rowling what and how to post on Twitter/X, but as you can imagine, it did not go over well with the outspoken activist defending women around the world from men trying to take over their sports, spaces and experiences.

Advertisement

Case in point:

There's also this:

But it's not fair to make confused, mentally ill men stay out of spaces to protect normal, regular, ACTUAL women.

Or something.

She continued:

Women and girls are not support animals or human shields.

WOW, we love that so much.

Recommended

HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner
Sam J.
Advertisement

What she said.

And boom.

And they and their movement become more unpopular every day.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner

RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They Pissed ME Off)

Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They Could Win With in November

The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces

ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems Speech Goes Viral for the WRONG Reasons

======================================================================

Tags: J.K. ROWLING MAN PATRIARCHY TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner
Sam J.
Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They Could Win With in November
Sam J.
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces
Sam J.
ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems Speech Goes Viral for the WRONG Reasons
Sam J.
This is the Way: Ben Sasse Lays Down the Law to Protesters at the University of Florida
FuzzyChimp
Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explains Everything
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner Sam J.
Advertisement