Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:00 AM on May 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by SHVETS production)

The Biden social media team has been working extra hard lately to make the tired president look energetic and on top of things.

This one was the President thanking two young sisters, Estelle (10) and Josephine (8), for writing a letter to him about their upcoming trip to Washington D.C.

The image caught the attention of Twitter/X users immediately because it looked obviously faked.

It could be that it was overprocessed by scanning software or in Photoshop, but it definitely doesn't appear to be a photo or plain scan of an actual letter.

Twitter/X users raised doubts and made jokes.

LOL! Now that looks like a real letter.

Seems legit.

How many people even teach cursive these days?

HAHA!

1924 is probably about the right timeframe for people naming their kids Estelle and Josephine.

LOL.

Right?!

People seem to agree. It just doesn't pass the sniff test. (If it was real, we're sure he sniffed it.)

Nobody is buying it, White House interns. Try something else.

LOL. Y'all are a creative bunch.

That looks authentic to us.

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but many are.

LOLOLOL! Well played.

We're suddenly regretting sending him money …

You'd probably have to wait until the forensic handwriting expert stopped belly-laughing.

Things are only going to get stupider. Strap in, folks!

