Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl

The Biden social media team has been working extra hard lately to make the tired president look energetic and on top of things.

This one was the President thanking two young sisters, Estelle (10) and Josephine (8), for writing a letter to him about their upcoming trip to Washington D.C.

Dear Estelle and Josephine,



Thank you for your kind wishes!



I think you’ll love Washington, D.C. when you visit. pic.twitter.com/ynkFNQ17sq — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 17, 2024

The image caught the attention of Twitter/X users immediately because it looked obviously faked.

It could be that it was overprocessed by scanning software or in Photoshop, but it definitely doesn't appear to be a photo or plain scan of an actual letter.

Twitter/X users raised doubts and made jokes.

LOL! Now that looks like a real letter.

There it is, the clear mark of a 10-year-old. pic.twitter.com/qmlWL2DFFX — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 17, 2024

Seems legit.

Fourth graders writing cursive in 2024? I call BS. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 17, 2024

How many people even teach cursive these days?

Joel I can’t read cursive and neither can anyone else under the age of 70 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 17, 2024

HAHA!

Tell your interns it's 2024 not 1924. "Estelle and Josephine" can't write in cursive. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 17, 2024

1924 is probably about the right timeframe for people naming their kids Estelle and Josephine.

Can't wait to hear from Myrtle and Pearl. — Not not Hilljac (@CoasterNorth) May 18, 2024

LOL.

It's been 10 hours, I've tried to give you the benefit of the doubt, but it looks fake the more I see it — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) May 18, 2024

Right?!

People seem to agree. It just doesn't pass the sniff test. (If it was real, we're sure he sniffed it.)

Things more genuine than this letter include emails from Nigerian princes, the hot singles in your area that want to meet you, and Jussie Smollett’s assault in MAGA country. https://t.co/KHhwOqUb9Z — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) May 18, 2024

Nobody is buying it, White House interns. Try something else.

There are more red flags here than there are on my entire road when the utility company is putting in new underground power lines. https://t.co/o8zVKQM1hG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 17, 2024

LOL. Y'all are a creative bunch.

He originally posted my letter and then deleted it. I’m a little hurt he did that. https://t.co/aDV7FKFiBQ pic.twitter.com/ZaxTxR2p9z — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 17, 2024

That looks authentic to us.

I see the interns running the account still assume everyone is stupid enough to buy this fakery. https://t.co/lN1nb4STnQ — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) May 17, 2024

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but many are.

My 4 year old kid just said to me, "Mommy, why do people make up things that children have said for social media? Isn't it just inherently dishonest, and indicative of their inability to construct a compelling narrative themselves?" https://t.co/hbPgN1SiJe — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) May 18, 2024

LOLOLOL! Well played.

These people are about as real as that Nigerian Prince who keeps having bank account troubles. https://t.co/IsxYgRcZWX — TheAmishNerd, Astronomy Wizard (@TheAmishNerd) May 18, 2024

We're suddenly regretting sending him money …

I legitimately want to see what a forensic handwriting expert would have to say about this. 😂 https://t.co/pNZnMgWqe5 — Michael F Kane (@MichaelFKane) May 17, 2024

You'd probably have to wait until the forensic handwriting expert stopped belly-laughing.

Things are only going to get stupider. Strap in, folks!