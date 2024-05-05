Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They Could Win With in November

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on May 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

We get what Kamala Harris was trying to do here with abortion but all she really did was admit Democrats have done nothing to secure Roe for 50 years, and they're STILL just promising they will do something so they can use abortion to campaign.

When will Democrat voters wake up? They could have easily passed legislation multiple times over securing Roe; heck, Obama himself campaigned on doing just that. But even when he had the majority to make it happen, he switched gears and decided destroying our healthcare made more sense.

Biden could have secured Roe when he first came into office ... he did not.

Thanks for reminding everyone Democrats talk the talk but never walk the walk, Kammy. Truly.

Will.

Huh.

Why wait?

See?

Right? What are they waiting for? OH, that's right. They need this issue to run on for November because it's all they've got.

Way to go, Kamala.

Oopsie.

Cheers indeed.

Oh, and it wasn't Trump. Yeah yeah, they know if they say this nonsense enough the idiots who keep voting for them will forget SCOTUS did it but still.

It is and yes, it's sad.

How anyone can vote for a Democrat in 2024 is beyond this editor.

======================================================================

