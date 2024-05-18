'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirm...
Has the Left Gone Too Far? Bill Maher Once Again Moves Toward the...
UH OH: Most Recent Apple iPhone Update Restores Deleted Pics, Leading to MAJOR...
Dem House Leader Says Congress Needs to Consider Legislating SCOTUS (Who Wants to...
Sanity Restored: Asian U of London Professor Who Sued for Racism Over Sushi...
YIKES: Uber-Lefty Troll Jeff Tiedrich Embarrasses Himself With Cringy Piece of Biden Debat...
'Weak and Pathetic' Update: Biden WH Has Made Assurances to Hamas About the...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts Navy Secretary for Smug Attitude About Fired Servicemembers and...
Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl
Biden and Harris Give Ex Gov They Said Should Resign Because of Racism...
Grifters Gonna Grift: Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to Sell 'Clapback Collection'
Environmentalism Is Deadly: Considering Carbon Footprint of Medical Interventions Will Cos...
WATCH: CNN Reporter Seems to Think Harrison Butker Should Be Punished for Wrong...
SHOCKER From The Hill: NOAA Predicts Summer Will Be Hot … Not Quite

Sen. Brian Schatz Goes to the Land of Make Believe to Create Scenarios Around Samuel Alito's Flag

Doug P.  |  2:46 PM on May 18, 2024
meme

The latest in the neverending parade of invented excuses for Democrats to claim the Supreme Court is compromised and a "threat to democracy" because of the conservative judges came about this week as the result of a New York Times story about a flag that was on display outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito.

Advertisement

Fox News' Shannon Bream shared Alito's side of the story yesterday:

It seems that some of the Alitos neighbors are real peaches:  

All this has led the leading House Dem, Hakeem Jeffries, to say Congress needs to consider legislation to regulate the Supreme Court (somebody please explain "equal but separate branches" to Jeffries).

Recommended

'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirming Surgery
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dem Sen. Brian Schatz had a hypothetical situation that is an eye-roller for multiple reasons: 

Perhaps the most ridiculous thing about that scenario is the presumption that the mainstream media doesn't shrug their shoulders at almost anything the Democrats do.

If the Dems want "threats to democracy," maybe they should look at Biden's open border or when he openly defies the Supreme Court to buy votes and then brags about it. Instead, we get "Justice Alito's flag"!

Advertisement

Schatz's alternate reality doesn't hold water. Also, it would be surprising if a left wing justice had an American flag on display even right-side up.

That would be a total shocker to be sure.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirming Surgery
Amy Curtis
UH OH: Most Recent Apple iPhone Update Restores Deleted Pics, Leading to MAJOR Privacy Policy Questions
Amy Curtis
Sanity Restored: Asian U of London Professor Who Sued for Racism Over Sushi Small Talk Loses Her Case
Amy Curtis
Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl
FuzzyChimp
Dem House Leader Says Congress Needs to Consider Legislating SCOTUS (Who Wants to Tell Him?)
Doug P.
YIKES: Uber-Lefty Troll Jeff Tiedrich Embarrasses Himself With Cringy Piece of Biden Debate Fiction
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirming Surgery Amy Curtis
Advertisement