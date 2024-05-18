Sen. Brian Schatz Goes to the Land of Make Believe to Create Scenarios Around Samuel Alito's Flag

The latest in the neverending parade of invented excuses for Democrats to claim the Supreme Court is compromised and a "threat to democracy" because of the conservative judges came about this week as the result of a New York Times story about a flag that was on display outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito.

Fox News' Shannon Bream shared Alito's side of the story yesterday:

I spoke directly with Justice #Alito about the flag story in the NYT. In addition to what's in the story, he told me a neighbor on their street had a "F--- Trump" sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21. Mrs. Alito brought this up with the… — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

It seems that some of the Alitos neighbors are real peaches:

According to Justice Alito, things escalated and the neighbor put up a sign personally addressing Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the Jan 6th attacks. 2/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Justice Alito says he and his wife were walking in the neighborhood and there were words between Mrs. Alito and a male at the home with the sign. Alito says the man engaged in vulgar language, "including the c-word". 3/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Following that exchange, Mrs. Alito was distraught and hung the flag upside down "for a short time". Justice Alito says some neighbors on his street are "very political" and acknowledges it was a very heated time in January 2021. 4/4 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

All this has led the leading House Dem, Hakeem Jeffries, to say Congress needs to consider legislation to regulate the Supreme Court (somebody please explain "equal but separate branches" to Jeffries).

Meanwhile, Dem Sen. Brian Schatz had a hypothetical situation that is an eye-roller for multiple reasons:

If a left wing Justice flew the American flag upside down the networks would cancel the NBA playoffs on Sunday just to run wall to wall coverage of the outrage. Heads would explode. It would be a political armageddon. It would be the only thing Democrats got asked about. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 18, 2024

Perhaps the most ridiculous thing about that scenario is the presumption that the mainstream media doesn't shrug their shoulders at almost anything the Democrats do.

That's funny b/c you actually think network news hold Democrats accountable for anything. Why aren't they going after Pelosi for being the greatest investor in world history? — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) May 18, 2024

My favorite deranged lib belief is that the media is biased against Democrats and holds elected Dems to an unfairly high standard. https://t.co/nTO6vvwVGt — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 18, 2024

You mean the same networks that told us Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation? https://t.co/nhcfc9RU5K — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 18, 2024

If the Dems want "threats to democracy," maybe they should look at Biden's open border or when he openly defies the Supreme Court to buy votes and then brags about it. Instead, we get "Justice Alito's flag"!

A left-wing justice had her staff pressure public institutions to buy her book in bulk, earning her millions of dollars, and you didn’t give a single shit https://t.co/1vhW0qN7YR https://t.co/hyBV3O21VE — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 18, 2024

Several of the most prominent elected Democrats in the country engaged in blood libel and sided with violent mobs harassing Jews on college campuses.



There were no consequences for them. https://t.co/hyBV3O21VE — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 18, 2024

Schatz's alternate reality doesn't hold water. Also, it would be surprising if a left wing justice had an American flag on display even right-side up.

I think we'd be shocked that a left-wing justice even owns an American flag. https://t.co/dmswzaONLs — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 18, 2024

That would be a total shocker to be sure.