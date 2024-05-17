Shannon Bream Spoke With Justice Alito About the Flag Story and 'the NYT Didn't Mention This'

A New York Times story about photos of an upside-down American flag at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito begins this way:

After the 2020 presidential election, as some Trump supporters falsely claimed that President Biden had stolen the office, many of them displayed a startling symbol outside their homes, on their cars and in online posts: an upside-down American flag. One of the homes flying an inverted flag during that time was the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., in Alexandria, Va., according to photographs and interviews with neighbors. The upside-down flag was aloft on Jan. 17, 2021, the images showed. President Donald J. Trump’s supporters, including some brandishing the same symbol, had rioted at the Capitol a little over a week before. Mr. Biden’s inauguration was three days away. Alarmed neighbors snapped photographs, some of which were recently obtained by The New York Times. Word of the flag filtered back to the court, people who worked there said in interviews.

The Times' story contained a short email response from Alito, but Fox News' Shannon Bream got the full story from the article's subject and not just "area neighbors."

I’m totally shocked the NYT didn’t mention this https://t.co/yn0mF6Tzo0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 17, 2024

As is often the case, the "guess what" part is that there was a lot more to the story.

I spoke directly with Justice #Alito about the flag story in the NYT. In addition to what's in the story, he told me a neighbor on their street had a "F--- Trump" sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21. Mrs. Alito brought this up with the… — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

It seems the Alitos have neighbors who are intolerant of a lack of tolerance:

According to Justice Alito, things escalated and the neighbor put up a sign personally addressing Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the Jan 6th attacks. 2/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Justice Alito says he and his wife were walking in the neighborhood and there were words between Mrs. Alito and a male at the home with the sign. Alito says the man engaged in vulgar language, "including the c-word". 3/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Following that exchange, Mrs. Alito was distraught and hung the flag upside down "for a short time". Justice Alito says some neighbors on his street are "very political" and acknowledges it was a very heated time in January 2021. 4/4 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

The "heated time" spilled over into 2022 when SCOTUS conservatives received death threats after the Dobbs decision leaked (nobody has ever been held accountable) and an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanagh and his family was thwarted. Take a bow, Chuck Schumer:

Dems can just shut up:



Schumer threatens SCOTUS justices.



“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions”pic.twitter.com/pICXi7Ar1S — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) May 17, 2024

But the Times really knows where to keep all the focus.

I predict this neighbor will be on MSNBC tonight. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 17, 2024

Who knows -- that person might even end up with their own show on MSDNC.