Shannon Bream Spoke With Justice Alito About the Flag Story and 'the NYT Didn't Mention This'

Doug P.  |  3:00 PM on May 17, 2024
A New York Times story about photos of an upside-down American flag at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito begins this way

After the 2020 presidential election, as some Trump supporters falsely claimed that President Biden had stolen the office, many of them displayed a startling symbol outside their homes, on their cars and in online posts: an upside-down American flag.

One of the homes flying an inverted flag during that time was the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., in Alexandria, Va., according to photographs and interviews with neighbors.

The upside-down flag was aloft on Jan. 17, 2021, the images showed. President Donald J. Trump’s supporters, including some brandishing the same symbol, had rioted at the Capitol a little over a week before. Mr. Biden’s inauguration was three days away. Alarmed neighbors snapped photographs, some of which were recently obtained by The New York Times. Word of the flag filtered back to the court, people who worked there said in interviews.

The Times' story contained a short email response from Alito, but Fox News' Shannon Bream got the full story from the article's subject and not just "area neighbors." 

As is often the case, the "guess what" part is that there was a lot more to the story.

It seems the Alitos have neighbors who are intolerant of a lack of tolerance: 

The "heated time" spilled over into 2022 when SCOTUS conservatives received death threats after the Dobbs decision leaked (nobody has ever been held accountable) and an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanagh and his family was thwarted. Take a bow, Chuck Schumer:

But the Times really knows where to keep all the focus.

Who knows -- that person might even end up with their own show on MSDNC.

