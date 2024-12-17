GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’

You know the name Lia Thomas, don't you? Thomas shattered all sorts of records in NCAA swimming and was even nominated for the NCAA's Athlete of the Year. The New York Times' science reporter dove into the plight of elite athletes like Thomas who were subject to "chromosomal scrutiny." NBC News reported on Thomas and the long tradition of “gender policing” female athletes. That's a lot of attention paid to one person. Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, testified before Congress last December on Title IX and said that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully" to trans women.

Transgender individuals like Thomas have steered policy for years now. President Biden rewrote Title IX.

Senator Dick Durbin, though, doesn't seem to get the outsized influence such a small percentage of athletes has over women's sports.

Sen. DURBIN: How many NCAA athletes are there?



NCAA president: 510,000.



Durbin: How many transgender athletes?



NCAA: Less than 10. pic.twitter.com/zPHmES0pxS — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 17, 2024

What's Durbin's point? Because of fewer than 10 athletes, laws are being passed forcing women to share locker rooms and showers with biological men.

So as long as it’s less than 10, those female athletes should be fine with having everything they’ve worked for robbed from them, including scholarship opportunities, because a dude who sucks at sports decides to pretend to be a woman so he can advance his own athletic career? — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 17, 2024

Durbin accidentally makes a point for the people who are against transformers in sports. — Not K(aitain) 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@NotK_US) December 17, 2024

Ten too many, you frauds. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 17, 2024

900 stolen records and trophies. https://t.co/R3zfc6rWsz — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 17, 2024

And everyone is kowtowing to the 10. Despicable! — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) December 17, 2024

The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats liked their post so much they reposted it themselves, targeting the GOP.

Republicans are hellbent on villainizing a tiny population of folks looking to live authentically. https://t.co/9Xnd9aAPsi — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 17, 2024

Can this tiny population realize how tiny it is and have some consideration for the 510,000 athletes?

Pretty sure you don’t know what “authentically” means. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 17, 2024

Please keep doubling down on this insanity.



We’re looking forward to the 8 years of JD Vance that will follow Trump, not to mention the inevitable Republican Senate supermajority. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 17, 2024

They aren’t villainizing an entire population. They’re asking men to stay out of women’s spaces. It’s a completely reasonable position. You’re just looking for more woke clout. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) December 17, 2024

Please, continue to run on this issue. 👍 — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) December 17, 2024

Now that you've demonstrated how tiny the trans community is, why are we allowing such a small community to dictate policy for the majority? This has been the GOP stance all along. A trans person "living authentically" doesn't mean women should now expect unfair competition. — RED2024 (@RED2024official) December 17, 2024

So "live authentically" now means "can't cut it in the mens league, so put on a skirt and wig and go steal glory from women"? — The Snarky Mushroom☠🍄 (@SnarkyMushroom) December 17, 2024

Yes. Keep this up. Keep doing exactly this. Thank you. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) December 17, 2024

There's nothing authentic about a man claiming he's a woman in order to gain an advantage in a sporting event. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 17, 2024

Durbin should be proud of himself and keep pushing this agenda with the rest of the Democrats right through 2026 and 2028.

