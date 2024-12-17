GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’

Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered...
Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

You know the name Lia Thomas, don't you? Thomas shattered all sorts of records in NCAA swimming and was even nominated for the NCAA's Athlete of the Year. The New York Times' science reporter dove into the plight of elite athletes like Thomas who were subject to "chromosomal scrutiny." NBC News reported on Thomas and the long tradition of “gender policing” female athletes. That's a lot of attention paid to one person. Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, testified before Congress last December on Title IX and said that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully" to trans women.

Transgender individuals like Thomas have steered policy for years now. President Biden rewrote Title IX.

Senator Dick Durbin, though, doesn't seem to get the outsized influence such a small percentage of athletes has over women's sports. 

What's Durbin's point? Because of fewer than 10 athletes, laws are being passed forcing women to share locker rooms and showers with biological men.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats liked their post so much they reposted it themselves, targeting the GOP.

Can this tiny population realize how tiny it is and have some consideration for the 510,000 athletes?

Durbin should be proud of himself and keep pushing this agenda with the rest of the Democrats right through 2026 and 2028.

***

