‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’

‘Oh no! We’re going to be held accountable for the lies we’ve told!’ That’s basically the gist of the latest article about ABC’s ‘chilling’ $15 million defamation settlement with President-Elect Trump. Stephanopoulos told lies on-air and Trump rightfully sued for defamation. The obvious lesson is DON’T TELL LIES. Obvious to everyone except ‘news’ outlets, of course. See, there’s victimhood to be had!

Advertisement

The Hill has more. (READ)

ABC News settlement with Donald Trump sends a chill through media https://t.co/GrST05qbwH — The Hill (@thehill) December 17, 2024

We want there to be a chilling effect felt through the legacy media. Lies will not be tolerated.

Posters are also happy laws against defamation worked out in the victim’s favor.

If “We can’t make up anything we want about Donald Trump” is chilling, then I’d say the libel and slander laws are working as intended. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 17, 2024

Yeah, stop lying already or else.



Also you're no longer the news anymore.



Welcome to the brave new world. — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) December 17, 2024

Defaming him for ratings will have consequences from now on. Put a sweater on and stop lying to your viewers. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) December 17, 2024

It’s bad enough that ABC News told lies about Trump, but they happened in reference to a completely sham civil trial.

That’s how these posters see it.

The legacy media still has not caught onto the fact that these bullsh!t, lawfare attacks on Trump are a HUGE reason he won reelection.



The woman involved in this case couldn't even provide any evidence (let alone prove) Trump was there with her and still our weaponized judicial… — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) December 17, 2024

Just a little hyperbolic, don’t you think? Especially when you’re referring to a guy that was civilly sued for a a crime that didn’t happen - whose settlement included damages for stating publicly that the crime didn’t happen and that the accuser was lying.



ABC took the… — JazBInKC 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) December 17, 2024

One poster entirely missed the point of these Trump lawsuits. Trump’s only going after ‘news’ agencies which lied or interfered in the election.

Commenters set him straight.

So how long until Trump sues @thehill for saying something that's true? You know it's going to happen. — Karl K. (@Aimhere2000) December 17, 2024

They should speak truth. The ones who lied are the ones he went after. And it was about time! — Rebecca (@Rebeccamom) December 17, 2024

What a narrative



"He sues over the truth"



No, he sued over a lie and all the media does is lie — tired (@tired7593) December 17, 2024

That would seem to be a really bad investment on trump’s part. Maybe he should just stick to suing the ones who lie. — Daniella (@DanielleWalk20) December 17, 2024

Many posters point out that ‘news’ agencies have more to worry about than one of their own being held accountable for lies.

Note that polls saying trust in media is at an all time low didn’t send a chill though media — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) December 17, 2024

Advertisement

All the lying and propaganda by the Democrat media sent a chill through the American public, and that’s why we stopped watching. — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) December 17, 2024

Trump sued someone for shamelessly lying about him on a news program.



Only one sort of person should be chilled by this. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) December 17, 2024

We’re excited to welcome this new ‘Age of Accountability’ for the legacy media. For years, the public has felt helpless enduring the onslaught of lies from ‘news’ outlets. Trump hitting one in the pocketbook brings a little relief. But, there are many more to go.