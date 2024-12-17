New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own...
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

‘Oh no! We’re going to be held accountable for the lies we’ve told!’ That’s basically the gist of the latest article about ABC’s ‘chilling’ $15 million defamation settlement with President-Elect Trump. Stephanopoulos told lies on-air and Trump rightfully sued for defamation. The obvious lesson is DON’T TELL LIES. Obvious to everyone except ‘news’ outlets, of course. See, there’s victimhood to be had! 

The Hill has more. (READ)

We want there to be a chilling effect felt through the legacy media. Lies will not be tolerated.

Posters are also happy laws against defamation worked out in the victim’s favor.

It’s bad enough that ABC News told lies about Trump, but they happened in reference to a completely sham civil trial.

That’s how these posters see it.

One poster entirely missed the point of these Trump lawsuits. Trump’s only going after ‘news’ agencies which lied or interfered in the election.

Commenters set him straight.

Many posters point out that ‘news’ agencies have more to worry about than one of their own being held accountable for lies.

We’re excited to welcome this new ‘Age of Accountability’ for the legacy media. For years, the public has felt helpless enduring the onslaught of lies from ‘news’ outlets. Trump hitting one in the pocketbook brings a little relief. But, there are many more to go.

