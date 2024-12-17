SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile

CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File

You probably know Daniel Stern's face, if not his name. The actor, known for his roles as 'Marv' in the 1990 holiday comedy 'Home Alone' (and it's 1992 sequel), as 'Phil' in 1991's 'City Slickers' (and it's 1994 sequel), and as the narrator on TV show 'The Wonder Years.'

One of the funniest things this writer has ever seen was the tarantula scene in 'Home Alone', where Kevin drops the hairy spider on Marv's face. Stern's scream (which he acted silently on set and recorded in post-production so as not to scare the spider) is hilarious.

But she digresses.

He's now joined celebrities like Sam Neill and Francis Ford Coppola in moving away from Hollywood and into farming, wineries, and art.

Here's Stern showing off his latest sculpture:

It's lovely.

Heh. Well played.

It really made this writer smile.

That's a reference to this scene in 'Home Alone 2', and it's funny.

RIGHT?

There's hope for us all.

It's amazing.

THANK YOU!

This writer just rewatched the clip on YouTube and laughed hard.

Serious talent. You can check out his website here, if you're curious.

