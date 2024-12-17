SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile

You probably know Daniel Stern's face, if not his name. The actor, known for his roles as 'Marv' in the 1990 holiday comedy 'Home Alone' (and it's 1992 sequel), as 'Phil' in 1991's 'City Slickers' (and it's 1994 sequel), and as the narrator on TV show 'The Wonder Years.'

Advertisement

One of the funniest things this writer has ever seen was the tarantula scene in 'Home Alone', where Kevin drops the hairy spider on Marv's face. Stern's scream (which he acted silently on set and recorded in post-production so as not to scare the spider) is hilarious.

But she digresses.

He's now joined celebrities like Sam Neill and Francis Ford Coppola in moving away from Hollywood and into farming, wineries, and art.

Here's Stern showing off his latest sculpture:

Marv from Home Alone lives on a farm and is a sculptor. Look guys! ♥️🥹 pic.twitter.com/xf9QdjM4Sy — Goddess L. (@GoddessL_) December 16, 2024

It's lovely.

Really put to use his time in prison and did a 180 — Benjamin (@MilwaukeeBest_8) December 17, 2024

Heh. Well played.

I love this!!!!! My inner child is screaming 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/iNNoVWcZyh — Starr Devereauxx💋 Tambourine Player💦💦💦😈 (@yafaveredhead01) December 17, 2024

It really made this writer smile.

every time i see him i just see his skeleton at that damn sink 😫😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😂😂😭😂 — 💭 (@mamade131) December 17, 2024

That's a reference to this scene in 'Home Alone 2', and it's funny.

And he's so talented! — Gimme A Kiss Big Daddy You So Pretty (@RegularBlack_) December 17, 2024

RIGHT?

He was never a very good thief.

Glad he could turn his life around. — Austin M. Craig (@austinmcraig) December 17, 2024

There's hope for us all.

It's really hard to nail realistic proportions like this in a sculpt! I like seeing artists doing difficult, skill-based projects. MARV from Home Alone! https://t.co/WTM8nS0r9w — Doug TenNapel (blue check implied) (@DougTenNapel) December 17, 2024

It's amazing.

Responsible for single funniest moment in Home Alone in my opinion. https://t.co/SpQPkDbfre pic.twitter.com/xlVenBcDBr — Pu$her Rich (@JustRichFrm55th) December 17, 2024

THANK YOU!

This writer just rewatched the clip on YouTube and laughed hard.

Serious talent from Daniel Stern https://t.co/TMYAMPw5Ub — Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) December 17, 2024

Serious talent. You can check out his website here, if you're curious.