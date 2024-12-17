New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own...
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age...
Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered...
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights...
VIP
Democrats' Chutzpah Ends Gun Control Debate Once and for All
NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic...
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning...
'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’
WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...

Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar Streaming Series

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

We've heard some complaints about children's television. Last year, the New York Times did a piece slamming "Bluey" for having a "weirdly present" cartoon father. Before that, they tried to cancel "Paw Patrol," with one criminology professor saying that the “No job is too big, no pup is too small” message often quoted on the show ignores structural barriers in our society. “I just think that as time goes on, children might be less likely to critique the capitalist system that causes environmental harm in the first place and reproduces inequality,” wrote Liam Kennedy in the journal “Crime Media Culture.”

Advertisement

Now it looks as though Disney has buckled to capitalist pressure and decided to cancel a transgender storyline in the Pixar streaming series, "Win or Lose."

Pamela McClintock writes that the show isn't set to debut on Disney+ until February, but they've scrapped a transgender storyline.

Pixar’s original animated series "Win or Lose" will no longer include a transgender storyline in a later episode, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The series follows a co-ed middle school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship game. Each of the eight episodes center on the off-the-field life of a character and their point of view, whether it be a player, a parent, a coach or an umpire.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed that the story arc was removed and provided the following statement to THR: “When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

The character remains in the show, but a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity are being removed. A source close to "Win or Lose" said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago.

Recommended

‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Is Disney finally getting it? When it comes to sexual content, many parents would rather discuss that with their children "on their own terms and timeline." That's crazy!

Let's see if Disney employees start crying and walk off the job over this news as they did over Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill, referred to in the media as "Don't Say Gay."

Back in 2022, Disney held an all-hands Zoom meeting to try to calm employees triggered by the fact that Disney hadn't voiced its opposition to the "Don't Say Gay" bill earlier than it had. On the call, executive producer Latoya Raveneau said her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and was regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. 

Advertisement

***

Tags: CARTOON DISNEY TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own Statement'
Brett T.
Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered Democrat
Warren Squire
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Brett T.
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’ Warren Squire
Advertisement