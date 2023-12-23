New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even...
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling...
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avenge...
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump...
SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely...
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain...
Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder That Biden's Open Border Was Planned From the...
Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to...
Sean Davis Destroys Dem/Media Attempts to Make Trump a Hitler Superfan (Projection Nuke...
The Left's Hyperventilation Over Trump & 2020 Election Certification Couldn't Get More Hyp...
GOP State Lawmakers File to Remove Biden From the Ballot in THREE STATES...
9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL...

The New York Times Slams the 'Weirdly Present' Cartoon Fathers of Bluey and Chip Chilla

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:00 AM on December 23, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

A piece from the New York Times took a shot at the children's shows 'Bluey' and 'Chip Chilla' this week. What is the writer's big beef with the family of Australian blue heelers? Daddy dog, Bandit, is just way too 'present' in his kids' lives - regularly playing goofy games with his daughters, to their delight.

Advertisement

Bandit is a 'fantasy', says Amanda Hess of the New York Times.

I don’t know how he keeps house, works as an archaeologist and serves as a full-time prop artist to his daughters, but he does it all while only feigning complaint. He is not only a good father — he is a fantasy, one crafted to appeal to adults as much as to children.

A talking blue dog with an Australian accent and his working wife, Chilli, raising their daughters in their middle-class human house was just fine for Hess. It's the dad stuff that suddenly vaulted the show into unrealistic territory.

No, really.

Frankly, the dad's willingness to be silly with his daughters - letting them dress him, pause him with a remote, and make goofy jokes - is one aspect of the show that is closest to real life.

It's just what dads do.

Sure, they don't often get to spend all day at home with the kids like Bluey's dad, but guess what? We hate to break it to Ms. Hess, but female big-city real estate executives don't generally travel to their hometown named 'Jingle Bell Falls' for Christmas, kindle a romance with the town carpenter, and get engaged on Christmas Day.

Recommended

New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even Worse
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's a TV show, lady.

Hess also went after Chum Chum the father in Chip Chilla, a similar children's show from The Daily Wire's own Bentkey conservative entertainment outlet.

With 'Chip Chilla,' conservative parents can fulfill a fantasy of their own, combating the perceived indoctrination of public school by screening home-school-themed content afterward, featuring lessons about dead white people and classic texts.

Yowzers, this NYT author really needs a play date with Bandit.

Dads can't win with some of these folks on the Left. The general message is that dads don't pull their weight, good ones are hard to find, they're not involved in their children's lives, and, even worse, shouldn't be imposing their toxic masculinity on kids.

A show comes along highlighting the positive things a dad does for his kids, and that's not good enough either.

In case you hadn't noticed, progressives love being miserable.

Advertisement

The real fantasy at play here is that leftists want involved, loving dads. They always seem to be shifting the goalposts on what dads should be because that's not what they actually want. Involved parents are influential parents, and those get in the way of left-wing media and academia indoctrinating your children.

A little boy dancing in a tutu for his two dads is what they want - not a dad doing typical dad things.

Nailed it.

The author went on to lament the 'authoritarian fathers' of the Disney movies she grew up with … like The Lion King. No, seriously, she actually wrote that.

We're not sure Amanda Hess has been paying attention at all for the past decade or so. Fathers are typically portrayed as buffoons, in need of constant saving from their wives, slowly being forced to recognize their overbearing influence that's crushing their child's dreams, and generally wrong about almost everything.

In other words, there are a lot more children's show dads being written by Amanda Hesses than there are Bandits.

Just to drill home how ill-equipped she seems to be writing on this topic, check out this doozy of a correction:

Advertisement

A correction was made on Dec. 20, 2023: An earlier version of this article referred incorrectly to 'The Lion King' as having featured the untimely death of Mufasa’s wife. She is alive in the movie.

She thought Sarabi died in The Lion King. We can't even. The lioness was, in fact, one of the heroes of the movie.

We could continue, but instead, we'll just share some tweets of 'fantasy' dads behaving like Bluey.

Dads: Be weird. Be present. Be weirdly present.

Don't get us wrong, moms are just as important, but it's undeniable that a child's face lights up when playing with Dad.

This is the way. LOL.

There is very little a dad won't do when his daughter needs him.

Advertisement

The leftists at the NYT definitely don't want sons learning these values.

That's it. That's the tweet.

Dear Ms. Hess: Your article belongs in the dunny. (That one was for all you Bluey fans.)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILDREN FATHER NEW YORK TIMES NYT TELEVISION TV

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even Worse
Doug P.
Author Claims Argentina Becoming Fascist. Slapped By Those Who Know Definition.
Tertullianus
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: U of MN Prof Talks About Dismantling 'Settler Project' That Is the USA
Amy Curtis
Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts
Grateful Calvin
HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well
Sam J.
Disney's Superpower: Destroying Movie Franchises - Marvel Studios to Release 'Young Avengers'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Wrinkle in Story About Chinese Spy Balloon Makes Biden WH Look Even Worse Doug P.
Advertisement