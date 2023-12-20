Children's Show CoComelon Has Boy Dance in a Tutu for His Two Gay Dads

D'OH! Bill Melugin Lets Dem Rep Know His Border Security Swipe at Trump...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 20, 2023
Twitchy

CoComelon is a show on Netflix for little children. Newsweek reports that Netflix faces a boycott from conservatives who are objecting to an episode where a little boy puts on a tutu and dances for what we presume are his gay interracial dads:

Advertisement

Rachel Dobkin reports:

Both of the dads in the scene sing, "Something that we know about you, you love to get up and dance." Then, Nico changed into a tutu and crown and began to dance. One of the dads sang to Nico: "If you're not sure what to choose, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you." Nico then asked: "Just be me?" And the dad replied: "Yep."

Conservatives continue their push against the LGBTQ+ community with fears that children would be "groomed" to become gay or transgender. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is currently tracking more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills across the U.S. as conservatives call for the end of "wokeness." The term woke was first used by Black communities and refers to someone who is educated on social injustice and racial inequality. The word is used by conservatives as a jab to progressive values.

Thanks for the unbiased report, Rachel.

"Just be you" is a great lesson for toddlers who are exploring their gender identity through dress. If the dads were really woke, though, they'd be raising the child without a gender until it was old enough to pick one for itself.

Bentkey is The Daily Wire's children's channel, created as an alternative to exactly this.

Two-year-olds aren't picking out their own clothes. Except in this household, where the dads make sure the kid has options.

This takes us back to Disney's all-hands meeting when the employees were sad that management didn't stand up to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "Don't Say Gay" bill, and executive producer Latoya Raveneau reassured them that her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and was regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming: "I was just wherever I could adding queerness."

***

