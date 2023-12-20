Children's Show CoComelon Has Boy Dance in a Tutu for His Two Gay Dads

CoComelon is a show on Netflix for little children. Newsweek reports that Netflix faces a boycott from conservatives who are objecting to an episode where a little boy puts on a tutu and dances for what we presume are his gay interracial dads:

Rachel Dobkin reports:

Both of the dads in the scene sing, "Something that we know about you, you love to get up and dance." Then, Nico changed into a tutu and crown and began to dance. One of the dads sang to Nico: "If you're not sure what to choose, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you." Nico then asked: "Just be me?" And the dad replied: "Yep." Conservatives continue their push against the LGBTQ+ community with fears that children would be "groomed" to become gay or transgender. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is currently tracking more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills across the U.S. as conservatives call for the end of "wokeness." The term woke was first used by Black communities and refers to someone who is educated on social injustice and racial inequality. The word is used by conservatives as a jab to progressive values.

Thanks for the unbiased report, Rachel.

"Just be you" is a great lesson for toddlers who are exploring their gender identity through dress. If the dads were really woke, though, they'd be raising the child without a gender until it was old enough to pick one for itself.

The new CoComelon Lane on Netflix has a boy in a dress dance for his 2 gay dads



CoComelon is the most popular show for babies and toddlers ages 2+ pic.twitter.com/wSYyEZEzMJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

Things my kid won’t be watching — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) December 20, 2023

Even the most popular kids show in the world, Cocomelon, is no longer safe for your children.



And that isn’t by accident. Hollywood is a machine hellbent on brainwashing your kids, and we’ve uncovered deep ties between the guys who own Cocomelon and–you guessed it–Disney.… https://t.co/FWb089AG8n — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) December 20, 2023

My boys would be so confused if they saw this. And that’s the point. https://t.co/0xaf8ZiVph — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 20, 2023

This I took personally. This feels like they’re going after my son Winchester who loves Cocomelon.



The left has this weird religion about sexuality, and they can’t stand the thought of a four-year-old not knowing about it.



That’s why I write for https://t.co/MIz0Zobd3r. You… https://t.co/g77MDErMLl — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) December 20, 2023

Bentkey is The Daily Wire's children's channel, created as an alternative to exactly this.

Just a matter of time, of course. Can’t have anything natural and edifying. Cocomelon was actually wholesome. The mom and dad were loving to each other. Some songs emphasized traditional gender roles. Now we get a boy in a tutu. https://t.co/V097CIUszP — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 20, 2023

I have no idea where conservatives get the left is trying to indoctrinate their children. Just another bigoted right wing conspiracy theory https://t.co/0hP88PZgpr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 20, 2023

Even aside from the gay and transgender stuff in this, “just be you” is terrible advice to a toddler. The you most of us are at age 2 is the you that screams for ice cream. https://t.co/vYlFizXGAr — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 20, 2023

Two-year-olds aren't picking out their own clothes. Except in this household, where the dads make sure the kid has options.

Parents need to wake up. Stop allowing kids to watch this kind of crap. The woke left are doing all they can to undermine normalcy and traditional families. https://t.co/2V7IW88gGf — Joe (@JoeC1776) December 20, 2023

It’s funny how quickly we went from “love is love” to cartoon bacha bazi in children’s programming. https://t.co/RVEX5LHFx5 — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) December 20, 2023

To some, this is innocent.



To others, it’s programming.



It’s programming. https://t.co/Hap8MNp3r2 — RabbitHole33 (@RabbitHole333) December 20, 2023

So now Cocomelon went woke huh?



Honestly not surprising, but it’s insane how hypnotizing they’ve been to toddlers. https://t.co/55Kq3GqYJB — Real Texan Politics ✝️🇺🇸 #StandWithTrump (@RealTXPolitics) December 20, 2023

"They just want to get married!"

Had this on the other day for my youngest. Saw these two obviously gay characters eating lunch with this little boy and JJ and Immediately turned it off. Gay activism being shoehorned into every last kids show needs to end. https://t.co/XDHaemq9jO — John Dehlin’s Millstone (@DehlinMillstone) December 20, 2023

This takes us back to Disney's all-hands meeting when the employees were sad that management didn't stand up to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "Don't Say Gay" bill, and executive producer Latoya Raveneau reassured them that her team had implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and was regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming: "I was just wherever I could adding queerness."

