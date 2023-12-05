National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefully'

In case you hadn't heard, transgender athletes just won first and second place at the women's Illinois State Cyclocross Championship.

Two men take 1st & 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women



Any woman who concedes and doesn't compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they're missing out on. Stop participating in the farce pic.twitter.com/MbFc2av95y — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 4, 2023

So the woman who won is on the left.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, testified before Congress Tuesday on Title IX and said that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully" to trans women.

National Women's Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves, the liberal witness at the Title IX hearing, says that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully" to biological men. pic.twitter.com/2YPqQDk0cQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2023

Lose gracefully on college scholarships, etc.

"But you're the National Women's Law Center. You're supposed to help me!"



"You're the wrong kind of girl. Now, lose gracefully and smile. And remember, it's not a boy's penis you're seeing in the locker room; it's a girl's penis so it's okay and you shouldn't complain." https://t.co/gHbcKhtPvO — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) December 5, 2023





It appears this woman has never played a sport in her entire life. — Seth C (@GlobalGolfAssoc) December 5, 2023

What an awful human being — Jersey Dragon (@MobilizedM) December 5, 2023

What exactly does the National Women's Law Center do?

Women's Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves should be told to f*ck off to the end of the universe and then to keep f*cking off beyond the end, forever.



This is what institutionalized misogyny looks like — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 5, 2023

Until she loses her job to Karen, a trans woman, I don’t want to hear it — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 5, 2023

Feminism has lost; not to the patriarchy but to progressivism. — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) December 5, 2023

@fgossgraves seems to have forgotten that men already have a division in which to compete. It's called the men's division. Allowing them to compete in both men's and women's divisions just denies opportunities to women. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) December 5, 2023

There is no way to calculate the amount of hate I have for these people. — Larry Bechdel (@lbechdel) December 5, 2023

Don't forget that President Joe Biden said he'd veto any legislation that tried to bar trans women from girls' sports.

What an absolute moron and national embarrassment. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) December 5, 2023

She should lose her job "gracefully" — J Caplinger (@CaplingerMi) December 5, 2023

Crazy that "the patriarchy" are the ones actually fighting for women in sport.



But you'll never see a feminist admitting that. — Johnny Utah (@saigonandy1) December 5, 2023

I’m sorry but if you think it’s fair for a person who was born a male to participate in women’s sports, you’re just beyond any hope. — Bernard (@BBD100) December 5, 2023

Males pretending to be females can play. In male sports. The premise of her entire argument is silly. — Anthony Burg (@PracticalTheolo) December 5, 2023

It's crazy how many grifters get huge salaries based on complete nonsense. — Conspiracy Hire (@ConspiracyHire) December 5, 2023

How about real women stop showing up to compete against men claiming to be women. — SHEEPLSUCK™️🇺🇸 (@sheeplsuck2) December 5, 2023

That's happened in a soccer league, and the biological male is suing.

These leftist idiots have completely undermined Title IX. — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) December 5, 2023

So she admits that biological females are going to lose. But we've been assured that biological males have no physical advantages over women.

