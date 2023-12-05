National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefully'

UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/John Bazemore

In case you hadn't heard, transgender athletes just won first and second place at the women's Illinois State Cyclocross Championship.

So the woman who won is on the left.

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, testified before Congress Tuesday on Title IX and said that female athletes should "learn to lose gracefully" to trans women.

Lose gracefully on college scholarships, etc.


What exactly does the National Women's Law Center do?

Don't forget that President Joe Biden said he'd veto any legislation that tried to bar trans women from girls' sports.

That's happened in a soccer league, and the biological male is suing.

So she admits that biological females are going to lose. But we've been assured that biological males have no physical advantages over women.

***

