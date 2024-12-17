Dearly Deported: Central American Leaders Not Ready For Illegal Aliens to Come Home

Police Officer Grinch Gets Coal For Her 'Bah Humbug' Tweet
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

President-Elect Donald Trump’s policy of putting Americans first by deporting millions of illegal aliens is not sitting well with Central American leaders. Well, tough! They’re saying they lack the capacity to absorb deported aliens back into their home countries. Again, tough!

Here’s more. (READ)

“Your lack of preparation does not constitute an emergency for me.” You’ve most likely seen that sign on someone’s desk or cubicle wall.

Posters say it applies here as well.

The Central American countries may not like what they’re hearing, but their people are coming back.

This poster’s clip perfectly demonstrates this emerging reality. (WATCH)

They’re not our problem. These countries would be wise to check their calendars and get to moving. Time is of the essence.

Trump and ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan are already on top of deportation strategies and goals. Homan has put sanctuary states and cities on notice. Hey, Central American leaders, the clock is ticking.

