Dearly Deported: Central American Leaders Not Ready For Illegal Aliens to Come Home

President-Elect Donald Trump’s policy of putting Americans first by deporting millions of illegal aliens is not sitting well with Central American leaders. Well, tough! They’re saying they lack the capacity to absorb deported aliens back into their home countries. Again, tough!

🚨Report: Central American officials claim they “don’t have the capacity” to handle deportees from the US — AP pic.twitter.com/JM6AnXpcF6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

“Your lack of preparation does not constitute an emergency for me.” You’ve most likely seen that sign on someone’s desk or cubicle wall.

Posters say it applies here as well.

Maybe it’s the nationalist in me but this doesn’t seem like the US’s problem. Let Mexico figure out what to do with all of these illegals. Mexico allowed them into their country in the first place to access the US. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 17, 2024

Too bad. You shouldn't have emptied out your prisons and sent them here.



File this under "Not Our Problem" — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) December 17, 2024

Sounds like their problem not ours. — Aly Lew PhD (@alysonlawless) December 17, 2024

The Central American countries may not like what they’re hearing, but their people are coming back.

This poster’s clip perfectly demonstrates this emerging reality. (WATCH)

The expectation that the US is obligated to solve Central America’s population problems is nonsensical; that paradigm is about to end. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

They’re not our problem. These countries would be wise to check their calendars and get to moving. Time is of the essence.

Central American countries have 30 plus days to get ready to take back their citizens



Because they are coming back



Use the time wisely



Americans have spoken pic.twitter.com/KIn1pV3az3 — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) December 17, 2024

Their argument is moot. They’re going back. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2024

Trump and ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan are already on top of deportation strategies and goals. Homan has put sanctuary states and cities on notice. Hey, Central American leaders, the clock is ticking.