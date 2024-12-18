Doctor! Doctor! Jill Biden Leaves Behind Teaching Career For Caregiving Position in Delaware

First Lady Jill Biden has been teaching at a Virginia community college. Did we know this? We sure don’t remember this. Anyway, the news is she’s no longer working there. Yay, Jill! Now that her time is up at the White House, she’s leaving the school house, too. Seriously, did any of you know she was teaching somewhere?

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Jill Biden leaves job at Virginia community college ahead of White House departure https://t.co/KVGjcTWAVm — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 17, 2024

What we do remember is four years ago there was a big controversy about her using the title ‘Doctor’ since she’s not a medical doctor. She has a doctoral degree in education.

You see where this is going, right?

What will they do without their amazing doctor? — + (@IndyT24) December 17, 2024

How will her patients survive without her great medical care? — Aubie1154 (@aubie1154) December 17, 2024

What about all the cancer patients?- Whoopi — The Aussie Witness (@sawr_i) December 17, 2024

Whoopi still thinks Jill is a medical Doctor — hindenburgeffect (@hindenburg_e) December 17, 2024

Now she can stay at home and play ‘Doctor’ to Joe. — Ghost Whisperer ~~~ (@me78653754) December 17, 2024

Yes, she doesn’t have a medical degree, but she will be acting as a nurse at the Biden residence in Delaware. Somebody’s got to look after old Joe.

Hope Jill’s okay with changing adult diapers.

To be a Fulltime Nurse to Joe... — Bill Hill (@DTM254ME) December 17, 2024

Now she can become Joe's full time caregiver. He needs one. — JTGArizona (@JThomasGentry) December 17, 2024

She has a fulltime job lined up with taking care of Joe once his handlers are gone. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) December 17, 2024

Of course Jill is leaving her job. She’s about to become a full time care giver. — Regina (@Regina_Knows_U) December 17, 2024

Besides taking care of Joe, what’s next for the couple? Many have theories about criminal charges and flights overseas.

Well sure after all those payouts that you received from the commutations of sentences, you're going to be rolling in the green for sure now. — 𝔻𝕣. 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕝𝕖𝕪 (@scubatropin) December 17, 2024

I understand the Biden's will be asking Putin for asylum in Russia.

Along with all the other communists...... — Steve H (@HanssonSteve) December 17, 2024

To pack up for the move to another country? A country that doesn't extradite? — WitchTruth? 21 (@ConnerSand81358) December 17, 2024

Who knew she had a job. — Kathy Betts (@betts_kath17678) December 17, 2024

Jill Biden had taught English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College for 15 years. She continued in her teaching career even as Joe was President. Jill’s new full-time caregiver job starts the afternoon of January 20.