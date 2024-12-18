Doctor! Doctor! Jill Biden Leaves Behind Teaching Career For Caregiving Position in Delaware

Suspect Luigi Mangione’s Charges Now Include Terrorism in Shooting Death of UnitedHealthca...
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 18, 2024
CNN

First Lady Jill Biden has been teaching at a Virginia community college. Did we know this? We sure don’t remember this. Anyway, the news is she’s no longer working there. Yay, Jill! Now that her time is up at the White House, she’s leaving the school house, too. Seriously, did any of you know she was teaching somewhere? 

Here’s more. (READ)

What we do remember is four years ago there was a big controversy about her using the title ‘Doctor’ since she’s not a medical doctor. She has a doctoral degree in education.

You see where this is going, right?

Yes, she doesn’t have a medical degree, but she will be acting as a nurse at the Biden residence in Delaware. Somebody’s got to look after old Joe.

Hope Jill’s okay with changing adult diapers.

Besides taking care of Joe, what’s next for the couple? Many have theories about criminal charges and flights overseas.

Jill Biden had taught English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College for 15 years. She continued in her teaching career even as Joe was President. Jill’s new full-time caregiver job starts the afternoon of January 20.

