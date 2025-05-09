Dems Want to Abolish ICE After Newark Mayor Arrested for Trespassing at Illegal...
Woman Uses AI Technology so Her Deceased Brother Can Face and Forgive His Killer In Court

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:43 PM on May 09, 2025
AngieArtist

The deceased victim in a road rage incident was able to speak directly to his killer in a courtroom - well, sorta. The man’s sister used technology to create an AI version of her dead brother and had ‘him’ forgive the man who killed him. Yes, it’s weird and like the plot of a sci-fi movie. But this happened!

Here’s more. (READ)

Deceased man who was killed in a road rage incident, makes an impact statement in the courtroom with help from AI. 

Bizarre. 

Christopher Pelkey, then 37, lost his life after being shot during a 2021 road rage incident in Chandler, Arizona.

Stacey Wales, the sister of Pelkey, created an AI-generated video of her brother who "expressed forgiveness," something "she wasn’t ready to do herself." (CNN)

"The only thing that kept entering my head that I kept hearing was Chris and what he would say," Wales said to CNN.

"I had to very carefully detach myself in order to write this on behalf of Chris because what he was saying is not necessarily what I believe, but I know it’s what he would think."

Gabriel Paul Horcasitas was sentenced to over 10 years for manslaughter."

I love that AI. Thank you for that. As angry as you are and justifiably angry as the family is, I heard the forgiveness," Judge Todd Lang said.

Here’s the eerie video. (WATCH)

The scenario irked many posters on X. Many balked at the idea of words being put in the mouths of the deceased.

A court allowing this sets a frightening precedent.

It’s bizarre that a facsimile of someone can offer forgiveness after a person’s death.

Commenters warn that one day we’ll be able to bring the dead 'back to life' digitally.

There is an episode of the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror that explores creating AI versions of people who are no longer among the living. Who knew this was already on the cusp of being reality? Scary.

