Dem House Leader Says Congress Needs to Consider Legislating SCOTUS (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on May 18, 2024
President Biden's open border has meant millions of people entering the country illegally since he took office, and Hakeem Jeffries, who fully supports Biden, has House members who are terrorist sympathizers, but the Dem leader would like everybody to believe that the real threat is coming from the Supreme Court. Specifically because of how a flag had been flying outside the home of one justice:

Does this guy understand the meaning of "separate but equal" branches of government?

Maybe a little of both? How would Jeffries feel if the Supreme Court said it would issue rulings governing congressional behavior? 

Never before has a congressional screening of Schoolhouse Rock been more of a necessity. But here's what that kind of talk from Jeffries is really about:

But Trump is the "threat to democracy" -- or so the Democrats would like everybody to believe in their fits of projection.

