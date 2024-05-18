Dem House Leader Says Congress Needs to Consider Legislating SCOTUS (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

President Biden's open border has meant millions of people entering the country illegally since he took office, and Hakeem Jeffries, who fully supports Biden, has House members who are terrorist sympathizers, but the Dem leader would like everybody to believe that the real threat is coming from the Supreme Court. Specifically because of how a flag had been flying outside the home of one justice:

The Supreme Court is not above the law.



Congress must immediately consider legislation to implement an ethical code of conduct.



And make clear that sympathizing with violent insurrection is not acceptable. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 18, 2024

Does this guy understand the meaning of "separate but equal" branches of government?

Question: Is he this dumb or is it an act? https://t.co/fvG24hl74j — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 18, 2024

Maybe a little of both? How would Jeffries feel if the Supreme Court said it would issue rulings governing congressional behavior?

The President is not above the law. He violated that law with student loan debt when the Supreme Court told him he did not have the authority to. Is that the ethics you are referring too? https://t.co/ps2k8s9kEI — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) May 18, 2024

Never before has a congressional screening of Schoolhouse Rock been more of a necessity. But here's what that kind of talk from Jeffries is really about:

They’re willing to delegitimize the highest court in the land to stay in power and keep Trump out of office https://t.co/Qp7a5ox9Z9 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 18, 2024

But Trump is the "threat to democracy" -- or so the Democrats would like everybody to believe in their fits of projection.