The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on May 05, 2024

Full transparency, this particular video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to correct Border Patrol Agent/Supervisor Thomas Homan about illegal immigrants is about four years old HOWEVER, it recently resurfaced on Twitter and is making the rounds again so of course we had to take this opportunity to share an oldie, but a goody.

Advertisement

Or would that be a 'bad-dy'?

It's also a reminder of who the Democratic Party really is.

Watch this:

The post continues:

Tom Homan “When you're in the country illegally, it violates 8 United States Code 1325. If you wanna seek asylum, go through the port of entry. Do it the legal way. The attorney general of the United States has made that clear.”

And curtain.

Sadly, the people who keep electing Sandy don't seem to understand how bad the consequences are for them; it's no mistake her district has been jokingly compared to the third-world. Or maybe not so jokingly.

That was hilarious.

It's true, AOC was completely confused by her garbage disposal.

Advertisement

======================================================================

