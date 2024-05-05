The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces

Full transparency, this particular video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to correct Border Patrol Agent/Supervisor Thomas Homan about illegal immigrants is about four years old HOWEVER, it recently resurfaced on Twitter and is making the rounds again so of course we had to take this opportunity to share an oldie, but a goody.
Or would that be a 'bad-dy'?
It's also a reminder of who the Democratic Party really is.
Watch this:
AOC Doesn’t Understand That People Who Enter The Country Illegally Are Breaking The Law— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 1, 2024
AOC “Mister Homan, with all due respect, legal asylees are not charged with any crime”
Tom Homan “When you're in the country illegally, it's violation 8 United States Code 1325. If you wanna… pic.twitter.com/3C22Ys1yuR
The post continues:
Tom Homan “When you're in the country illegally, it violates 8 United States Code 1325. If you wanna seek asylum, go through the port of entry. Do it the legal way. The attorney general of the United States has made that clear.”
And curtain.
An oldie but a goody to remind us that elections have consequences. When we put intellectually deficient and patriotically agnostic candidates in office, don't be surprised when we the country takes a turn for the worse. https://t.co/fssk8Vjcf8— The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) May 2, 2024
Sadly, the people who keep electing Sandy don't seem to understand how bad the consequences are for them; it's no mistake her district has been jokingly compared to the third-world. Or maybe not so jokingly.
AOC is an idiot who didn’t know what a garbage disposal was, she should have stuck to bartending.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 1, 2024
That was hilarious.
It's true, AOC was completely confused by her garbage disposal.
Biden also ended familial DNA testing. Why hasn't AOC cried about child trafficking and demanded he reinstate that policy, if she cares about child separation?— Vicki Magadonian #MAGA (@NoWarningShot_) May 1, 2024
Good point. We're not seeing a lot of pictures of AOC weeping outside of 'kids in cages' since ol' Joe took over.
Gosh, we wonder why.
Only thing worse than a smart person playing stupid is a stupid person thinking they’re smart…— THMD (@thancockMD) May 2, 2024
People like AOC are too dumb to realize how stupid they are & idiotic they look.
It's super cringe, right?
Painful.
