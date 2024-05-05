He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X...
Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About...
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE an...
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating...
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Gradua...
RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They...
Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They...
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol...
ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems...
Wake Up, Women! Democrats Lie to Us About Abortion Care and EVERYTHING Else
This is the Way: Ben Sasse Lays Down the Law to Protesters at...
Patriotic Counter-Protesters Are Out in Force This Weekend
Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day
Columbia Professor Cancels Final Exam, Gives Everyone an A for the Course

Michael Tracy WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students on College Campuses

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on May 05, 2024
Twitchy

We can only hope this somehow sounded better in Michael Tracy's head ...

Advertisement

Dude.

Comparing students whining about pronouns to Jewish students simply trying to be safe on their college campuses is weak at best. What was he thinking?

See? Michael isn't stupid, he knows better.

So what's the point here?

As you can see, we're not the only ones who think this was a stupid post.

*cough cough*

Recommended

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
Advertisement

Jewish students are literally being told to stay away from their college campuses for their own safety. But sure, that's totally the same safe-space argument as some mentally-ill, mediocre male athlete complaining that he's not allowed to change in the women's locker rooms. 

Totally.

But it's (D)different when they (D)o it.

Coloring books.

Best. Gif. Ever.

Advertisement

Ouch.

======================================================================

Related:

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'

HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner

RIDICULOUS Demands Chicago Teacher's Union is Reportedly Making Will Piss You Off (They Pissed ME Off)

Gee, Thanks Kammy! Kamala Harris Just SANK the One Issue Dems Thought They Could Win With in November

======================================================================


Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL SAFE SPACE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious
Sam J.
Hear Us Roar: Biden Reminded HE Messed With Women After Tone-Deaf Post About Trump
Amy Curtis
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling Straight-FIRE in FAFO Thread Flaming Man Whining About 'Segregating Trans People'
Sam J.
HA! WATCH Gretchen Whitmer SQUIRM When Confronted by Hamas Supporters at Daughter's Graduation Dinner
Sam J.
ROASTING Rick Wilson is all the RAGE After Video of His FL Dems Speech Goes Viral for the WRONG Reasons
Sam J.
The Look on Her FACE ... LOL! Video of AOC 'Correcting' Border Patrol Supervisor on Illegals Resurfaces
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Puts Shrieking, Yelling, Republican-Hating Climate Change LOON IN HIS PLACE and It's Glorious Sam J.
Advertisement