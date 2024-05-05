Michael Tracy WRECKED for Safe-Space Dig at the Right for Defending Jewish Students on College Campuses

We can only hope this somehow sounded better in Michael Tracy's head ...

This is no longer a new or novel point, but it still bears regular repeating: the current right-wing media ecosystem largely constituted itself through shared mockery of "safe spaces" and fragile college kids. Now it's dedicated to promoting and validating *exactly* those things https://t.co/Gtq8yjl6Le — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 5, 2024

Dude.

Comparing students whining about pronouns to Jewish students simply trying to be safe on their college campuses is weak at best. What was he thinking?

Michael isn’t this stupid. He’s just pretending to be.



The right-wing opposition to “safe spaces” comes from a left-wing demand for literal segregation on campuses based on race or ideology. The encampments are that.



No Jewish student is asking for that. They want the opposite. https://t.co/g97fCFOR1i — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 5, 2024

See? Michael isn't stupid, he knows better.

So what's the point here?

Yes, advocating for Jews to be able to freely navigate college campuses without threats or harassment is exactly the same as requiring your own section of the library because someone didn't refer to you by your self-appointed xi/xer pronouns. https://t.co/b7MHcnGwXT — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 5, 2024

As you can see, we're not the only ones who think this was a stupid post.

This is how creeps justify slipping into girls' bathrooms. https://t.co/VItIjMIq9C — Homes (@HomesJSimpson) May 5, 2024

*cough cough*

“I’m a SHE!” and needs a safe space to cry is exactly the same pic.twitter.com/YG5lfZDctf — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 5, 2024

Which of the current fragile safe space occupying group is being chased across campuses by mobs, threatened and blocked from getting an education? — Mr. BocMonster (@bocmonster) May 5, 2024

Jewish students are literally being told to stay away from their college campuses for their own safety. But sure, that's totally the same safe-space argument as some mentally-ill, mediocre male athlete complaining that he's not allowed to change in the women's locker rooms.

Totally.

Yeah because students whining about Trump hats and students being harassed is so much alike.https://t.co/rI3xeDhnnk — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) May 5, 2024

But it's (D)different when they (D)o it.

@mtracey comparing what's happening to Jewish students to the reasons we mocked leftists is ridiculous. Is he just engagement farming? https://t.co/uetEEV0spn — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) May 5, 2024

Coloring books.

There wasn’t violence happening to the people who wanted safe spaces. They were cosplaying what Jewish students are currently experiencing. — It hello (@1sq4va) May 5, 2024

Best. Gif. Ever.

This is dumb, even for you. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) May 5, 2024

Ouch.

