'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutting Them DOWN)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Makiya Seminera

We already know these college campus 'protests' are being funded by corrupt and powerful people, but Wokal Distance took it a step further by taking these protests/encampments apart with receipts and even providing some ideas about shutting them down.

It's a lengthy thread but definitely worth your while.

Take a look:

Maybe grab a snack.

Just sayin'.

None of this is spontaneous.

It's an election year, of course it's not.

Awww yes, the trash can shields.

The same tent. Hey now, maybe WalMart had a sale?

KIDDING.

Keep going.

We're seeing more reports of middle-aged and even elderly protesters, or as Wokal points out, 'professional protesters.'

Yup.

Universities are being forced to cancel Commencement Ceremonies.

We've seen this over and over again.

Bingo.

It's not the message, it's not Gaza, it's not Palestine, it's OPTICS.

Awful.

They don't show the bullies harassing Jewish students.

Nope.

It does indeed appear to be a game.

With no winners.

There's a purpose here and it's NOT to actually help Gaza.

Instead, they're bending the knee and doing exactly what the protesters want.

Well, not in Florida or even Virginia, but Columbia is a lost cause.

No no, Wokal, thank YOU.

