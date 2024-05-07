'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutting Them DOWN)

We already know these college campus 'protests' are being funded by corrupt and powerful people, but Wokal Distance took it a step further by taking these protests/encampments apart with receipts and even providing some ideas about shutting them down.

1/

Want to know how Woke activists take over buildings, smash windows, trash university campuses, and still have the press call them "non-violent"?



Well, as it turns out these are well trained activists using intelligent, highly developed tactics.



Here's a primer: pic.twitter.com/ES9897iNka — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

2/

First off: none of this is spontaneous.



IE: The protestors in the video going around have shields. (pic 1)



In 2020 we learned these shields can take hours to make and are made by volunteers working all day. You don't do that spontaneously. It takes planning. (pics 2 +3) pic.twitter.com/aVSOyMfG1U — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

None of this is spontaneous.

It's an election year, of course it's not.

3/

Here's a thread on the shields used during the 2020 Portland protests. They are well built and are distributed to those wishing to engage in "direct action" (AKA violence and vandalism).



Not all shields are built like this, but this is typical:https://t.co/ept8QXiLfA — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

4/

Another clue that this is all VERY well planned is the fact they tend to all have the same tent.



This is because the organizations that run and fund the protests purchase the tents in bulk and then give them to the protestors as needed.



Again, It is all VERY well planned. pic.twitter.com/1MLrlzs4fc — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

5/

Further, these are NOT "student protests."



Lisa Fithian is a 63 year old professional protestor, not a student. She's planned protests for decades.



According to the NYPD 1/3 of the people arrested at Columbia, and most of the people arrested at the CCNY, were not students pic.twitter.com/aBesVz94ER — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

We're seeing more reports of middle-aged and even elderly protesters, or as Wokal points out, 'professional protesters.'

6/

Now we need to understand the TACTICS that are being used here.



The first strategy is to put their target in a "decision dilemma." This is where they select a method of protest that leaves the person with no good options. No matter how the target reacts they look bad. pic.twitter.com/IQ8rLT1Riz — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

7/

As John Searle explained in his 1971 book "The Campus War," the strategy is to leave the University with no good options:



They either let the protestors take over, or call police and then students play victim and use the optics to look like sympathetic martyrs for the cause. pic.twitter.com/oBqwBxargL — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

Universities are being forced to cancel Commencement Ceremonies.

8/

The decision dilemma strategy is paired with: "the real action is your targets reaction." You use someone's reactions to your protest against them.



IE: Taking over a building. If the police arrest you, you film it and play the martyr. If they don't, you control the building pic.twitter.com/hTsJe1pfhK — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

9/

Those two strategies are used hand in hand to create actions which activists can turn to their advantage.



When they do this correctly they can paint themselves as the sympathetic powerless underdogs even when they are the aggressors.



It's social and political jiu-jitsu — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

10/



This is performative, but not in "look good to your peers" kind of way.



The principle is "play to the audience that isn't there." Activists protesters want to LOOK good to the people on youtube or watching the news.



It's the OPTICS that matter.https://t.co/y7KTRcD2re pic.twitter.com/AFySQp44wD — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

11/

Please pay careful attention to this:



Activists want to LOOK like they are trying to change the minds of people they protest against, but that's just for show. They see their targets unrepentant evil doers that are just props in the drama they are staging.



This is awful. pic.twitter.com/dQtJE7VUvy — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

12/

The point of the protest is not to change the mind of the people whose building they have taken over, the goal is to use the protest as a way of building social and political pressure against the people they are trying to make give it.



THAT is the goal. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

13/

This next strategy is self-explanatory: "do the media's work for them."



This is where activists find press releases and film footage that make them look good get into the hands of sympathetic journalists. This explains a lot of what gets on TVhttps://t.co/jiYioxRqgD pic.twitter.com/ocNnLvwDqT — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

14/

So how do they do all this and still get sympathetic coverage?

The strategy is: "lead with sympathetic characters." It's EXACTLY what it sounds like. They put sympathetic people out front to garner sympathy and create the APPEARANCE of underdogs fighting against the powerful. pic.twitter.com/GcU1hqbOL7 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

15/

This is why in the coverage of these protests you rarely see the images of smashed glass, trashed buildings, broken doors, and blood on the street, but you will often see pictures of the people below which are meant to make the protestors look sympathetic. pic.twitter.com/1g2GN77I7a — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

16/

The protestors have a highly developed theory of protest optics. They understand videos can be sliced and diced to tell any story, and the story that "resonates" with people most, wins. So they are intentional in trying to create moments on video that can go viral... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

13/

That isn't to say they aren't also intentional in doing damage. They are. The book Black Bloc, White Riot: Anti-Globalization and the Genealogy of Dissent by author AK Thompson is the starting place for their theory of what counts as violence, and when violence is justified. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

14/

Here is Alex Hundert writing is rabble defending "a diversity of tactics" which is a euphemism for allowing violence at protests. Hundert explicitly states a commitment to non-violence is "dogmatic" and "stifles debate" about which tactics to use.https://t.co/dGFag4xAk3 pic.twitter.com/ecOV30Q1SM — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

15/

So the violence and vandalism at these protests is intentional. Where the elderly protestor is meant to win hearts, the black bloc is there to intimidate. If police react to the violence with arrests protestors claim the police "attacked students."



See how the game works? — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

16/

The point is that none of these protests are happening spontaneously.



These are well planned protests, using high level tactics that are given to people supported by a well organized protest infrastructure (where did you think the tents and shields came from?) — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

17/

These radical protestors have organized an infrastructure to, in their words, disrupt, dismantle, and deconstruct your society.



I don't want to scare any of you, I just want you to know what's happening because you can't push back against what you don't understand. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

18/

Every single one of these protests operates according to a set of methodologies, principles and tactics and theories that have been created with the specific goal of allowing the radicals to gain social and political victories by creating and controlling the narrative. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

There's a purpose here and it's NOT to actually help Gaza.

19/

As @realchrisrufo points out, the conflict at Harvard is reaching a "decision point," but Harvard can't end the conflict without looking bad and damaging their own reputation.



This is the result of activist tactics applied perfectly against Harvard.https://t.co/yUqPnHxekh — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

20/

Do not underestimate the ability of radical leftist protestors to win the narrative battle, particularly since we have a media complex sympathetic to leftist causes.



The goal here is not to scare you, but to show you what's going on under the hood of these protests.... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

21/

Beating woke activists means understanding their tactics are so you can anticipate them and respond in a way that is effective.



If universities had anticipated the Activist tactic "occupation" They would have known the goal was to put them in a "decision dillemma" (pic 2) pic.twitter.com/BSMn8ZlouW — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

Instead, they're bending the knee and doing exactly what the protesters want.

Well, not in Florida or even Virginia, but Columbia is a lost cause.

22/

And the activists will explicitly tell us that these occupations are "well planned" (that's why I keep using that phrase" and that they want to expose the "power holders" (in this case universities) inability to enforce the rules.



That's literally the whole point... pic.twitter.com/vODnWJtfvP — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

23/

Had universities known this they would have understood that the right move is to eject the encampments the minute they start. There was not way to negotiate with the protestors because, as the activists themselves tell us, negotiating is not the point. The point is to... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

24/

create a situation where the University has no good option and expose the university as weak, and then use that to extract concessions and make the university fold because they have ZERO good options.



Knowing that this is the strategy allows you avoid the trap by.... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

25/

taking the PR hit and ejecting the protestors and tearing down the encampments on day 1. You're taking a PR hit no matter what, so take the hit day 1 and then ride it out. The longer the protests last, the bigger a story they become, so end it quick and kill the momentum... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

26/

Instead universities did not know the tactics, thought they could reason with the protestors or negotiate in good faith, and now they are in exactly yhe bind that @realchrisrufo lays out here:https://t.co/jVxL0xaXkV — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

27/

Learn how the woke activists operate, learn how their tactics function, and learn how to respond accordingly when they seek to impose their will on you using these tactics.



Thanks for reading.



/fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) May 6, 2024

