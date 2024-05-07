Maxine Waters Goes on Unhinged, Anti-Trump Rant on MSNBC
Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:56 AM on May 07, 2024
Various

Scott Presler has been working tirelessly to register people to vote ... so of course the heifers at the DNC are out there trying to smear and slow him down. Hey, we get it, he's very dangerous to their authoritarian ways of controlling, manipulating, and 'fortifying' our elections.

Look at this:

See? Nasty stuff.

Even though the cowards didn't bother to tag Scott in this disgusting tweet, he managed to see it and fired back:

Keeping cool in the summer while knowing the reason you're able to be cool is because morons at the DNC tried to smear you has got to be very satisfying on many levels.

These are the same people who claimed anyone opposing Obamacare would push their grandmother off a cliff so we wouldn't put it past them to lie to their own dying grandmother.

When people show you who they really are ... 

They're not convincing new voters to vote their way with this. Not even a little. 

Honestly, this feels like a distraction, 'Yeah, we know the economy is sucking wind and people are tired of the endless wars and sending our tax dollars overseas BUT look! Here's a gross lie about a guy working to register voters! See?! We don't suck that much! Vote Biden!'

He makes them look bad and instead of changing, they attack him.

Typical.

We hope Scott enjoys his new DNC-funded air conditioner this summer.

He's more than earned it.

Tags: BIDEN DNC SCOTT PRESLER

