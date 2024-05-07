Just. WOW: DNC War Room Learns the Hard Way What FAFO Means After Posting GROSS Lies About Scott Presler

Scott Presler has been working tirelessly to register people to vote ... so of course the heifers at the DNC are out there trying to smear and slow him down. Hey, we get it, he's very dangerous to their authoritarian ways of controlling, manipulating, and 'fortifying' our elections.

Advertisement

Look at this:

Lara Trump says the RNC is partnering with January 6 participant Scott Presler, who has promoted QAnon conspiracy theories, worked with neo-Nazis, and defended an accused child molestor pic.twitter.com/aE1t4UMhgr — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 6, 2024

See? Nasty stuff.

Even though the cowards didn't bother to tag Scott in this disgusting tweet, he managed to see it and fired back:

These are lies



& I never worked w/ democrats nor defended Joe Biden.



When NBC wrote a hit piece on me, I got the biggest payout I’ve ever received from @elonmusk’s X.



I just bought a home in Pennsylvania to help elect Trump & really need central air.



A DNC-funded HVAC system… — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 7, 2024

Keeping cool in the summer while knowing the reason you're able to be cool is because morons at the DNC tried to smear you has got to be very satisfying on many levels.

Wow! That's a lot of nonsense. You people would lie to a dying grandmother. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) May 7, 2024

These are the same people who claimed anyone opposing Obamacare would push their grandmother off a cliff so we wouldn't put it past them to lie to their own dying grandmother.

When people show you who they really are ...

You put Scott into your DNC Big Lie Machine & cranked out more Big Bodacious Lies. Better oil that DNC Big Lie Machine with your Sleeze Oil. It’s been working overtime. Only the stupid element of society, your constituents, would fall 4your garbage. @ScottPresler — Ms. Babette .... (@and_so_it_goes) May 7, 2024

They're not convincing new voters to vote their way with this. Not even a little.

Honestly, this feels like a distraction, 'Yeah, we know the economy is sucking wind and people are tired of the endless wars and sending our tax dollars overseas BUT look! Here's a gross lie about a guy working to register voters! See?! We don't suck that much! Vote Biden!'

He literally organizes trash clean-ups in your s**hole neighborhoods. Unless you’re saying “thank you, Scott” shut your lying mouth. — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) May 7, 2024

He makes them look bad and instead of changing, they attack him.

Typical.

Welp.. those are blatant lies..



How does it feel to know that you got ratioed by him AND that you’re going to lose in November?



Must pretty badly. 😂 — Joe Bidens Last Brain Cell (@BidensBrainCelI) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

We hope Scott enjoys his new DNC-funded air conditioner this summer.

He's more than earned it.

======================================================================

Related:

Three Simple Tweets Prove Without a DOUBT How Much the Biden Admin Actually HATES the Middle-Class

'All PLANNED': Wokal Distance OWNS Protesters in EPIC Thread About Encampments (and Shutting Them DOWN)

'Keep Our Language OUT of Your Mouth': AOC Pisses X Off With Impressively Tone-Deaf Yom HaShoah Post

'Islamists Who Hate ... Well, Everyone.' Jesse Kelly Breaks Down 'Proxy War' Groups in Hilarious Thread

GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding Military Aid to Israel

======================================================================