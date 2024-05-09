Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on Israel but on America As Well

It's hard to imagine any President of the United States deliberately turning his back on American hostages so he can pander to fringe, hate-filled, antisemitic a-holes for their votes but here we are. Oh, Democrats can pretend this is Biden pushing back on Netanyahu and pushing for peace but what it really boils down to appeasing horrible people who voted for him in 2020 so they vote blue in 2024.

Truth hurts.

This thread puts it into perspective:

A terrorist organization attacked Americans, kidnapped them, and is threatening to kill them.



Joe Biden is threatening to withhold aid from the American ally trying to rescue the Americans and destroy the terrorist organization. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 9, 2024

That's it.

Exactly.

He's withholding aid from people who can help save Americans.

Not sure it gets much more impeachment-worthy than that but hey, what do we know?

Biden is like Carter during the Iranian hostage crisis if instead of being incompetent he was simply on the other side. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 9, 2024

Ouch.

Carter was just inept.

Biden is helping the enemy. Sorry, not sorry.

We’re not witnessing incompetence.



We’re witnessing a president do everything in his power to stop an American ally from being competent because competence would lead to a result the president’s fringe base doesn’t want. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 9, 2024

Ding ding freaking ding.

And that result is the rescue of American citizens and the destruction of a terrorist organization that attacked and kidnapped them. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 9, 2024

Crazy and horrible times we're living in.

