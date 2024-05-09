Chris Cuomo Does a Complete 180 on COVID Vaccines
'This is Hysterical'! MSNBC Panel SHOCKED By Biden vs. Trump 'Threat to Democracy'...
DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Ill...
NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming...
Wake the Fact-Checkers! Biden Served Up an 'Unchecked Whopper' About Inflation in CNN...
Former DA Has a Warning for Gun-Owning Parents
Frat Bros Ridicule Antifa, Challenge to Push-Up Contest
Scientific American Is Disappointed in the Media Coverage of Student Protests
John Fetterman Tweets His 'Strong' Disagreement with Biden's Threat to Withhold Weapons fr...
House GOP Bill Proposes Sending Anti-Israel Protestors Charged with Crimes to Gaza
'I Live in One of The US State' Tweets Discount Comm Shop Bot
Princeton University Hunger Striker for Hamas Is 'Literally Shaking'
Seth Rogen REALLY Wants You to Know He Smokes Pot ... Bowls and...
Every Dem Attack on Trump Is a Masterclass in Projection

Truth HURTS! BRUTAL Thread DRAGS Biden for Not Only Turning His Back on Israel but on America As Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's hard to imagine any President of the United States deliberately turning his back on American hostages so he can pander to fringe, hate-filled, antisemitic a-holes for their votes but here we are. Oh, Democrats can pretend this is Biden pushing back on Netanyahu and pushing for peace but what it really boils down to appeasing horrible people who voted for him in 2020 so they vote blue in 2024.

Advertisement

Truth hurts.

This thread puts it into perspective:

That's it.

Exactly.

He's withholding aid from people who can help save Americans.

Not sure it gets much more impeachment-worthy than that but hey, what do we know?

Ouch.

Carter was just inept. 

Biden is helping the enemy. Sorry, not sorry.

Ding ding freaking ding.

Recommended

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID
Sam J.
Advertisement

Crazy and horrible times we're living in.

======================================================================

Related:

DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID

John Fugelsang LOSES It After Nick Searcy Sends Him the Bee's Hilarious 'Woke Jesus' Video and LOL

She Really Went THERE?! Jen Psaki Let's the Mask SLIP on Morning Joe Talking About Trump's DEATH (WATCH)

Gen-Z Lefties Dropping Selfies With Their Ages BRAGGING About Voting for Biden BACKFIRES Spectacularly

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID
Sam J.
'This is Hysterical'! MSNBC Panel SHOCKED By Biden vs. Trump 'Threat to Democracy' Polling
Doug P.
DERP: John Harwood and Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANT Pushing Blatant WaPo 'Misinformation' on Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
Wake the Fact-Checkers! Biden Served Up an 'Unchecked Whopper' About Inflation in CNN Interview
Doug P.
'Look at His Face'! Biden STUNNED (and Furious) As CNN Host Rattles Off List of BAD Economic Data
Doug P.
Scientific American Is Disappointed in the Media Coverage of Student Protests
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUKED: Gina Carano ENDS Chris Cuomo With Straight-FAFO Post Including His Message Shaming HER Over COVID Sam J.
Advertisement