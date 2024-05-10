Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the...
LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on May 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Considering what a hot mess Kamala Harris is in her day-to-day life, it would almost take an act of God for someone to out-dumb and out-cringe her. Almost. It seems we've found someone even dumber and cringier than she is. Write this one DOWN because it may not get much worse than this.

Advertisement

Woof indeed.

Seriously, anyone who would call Kammy, 'one of the most capable, influential, bold, and fearless thinkers ever' has to have more than one screw loose.

Watch this:

Ending it with the, 'and she's a woman bit' is the sack-of-embarrassing cherry on top. To Kamala's credit, she does laugh because even SHE can't believe what this woman has said about her. 

*cackle cackle*

Excellent question. Someone should ask Kam-Kam.

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

If only Kamala had spoken about the importance of spanning time and how you have to span time to span it.

Or something.

Freakin' AI.

Yup, we made a similar face.

That part! Yup. THINKER?!?!!? Kamala?

Not even close, lady.

======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

