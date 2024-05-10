LOL-WUT? Kamala Harris Introduced As 'One of the Most Fearless Thinkers EVER' and Now We're DEAD (Watch)

Considering what a hot mess Kamala Harris is in her day-to-day life, it would almost take an act of God for someone to out-dumb and out-cringe her. Almost. It seems we've found someone even dumber and cringier than she is. Write this one DOWN because it may not get much worse than this.

Woof indeed.

Seriously, anyone who would call Kammy, 'one of the most capable, influential, bold, and fearless thinkers ever' has to have more than one screw loose.

Watch this:

Kamala Harris, a.k.a. "One of the most capable, influential, bold, and fearless thinkers ever." pic.twitter.com/8toQwlR5DW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2024

Ending it with the, 'and she's a woman bit' is the sack-of-embarrassing cherry on top. To Kamala's credit, she does laugh because even SHE can't believe what this woman has said about her.

*cackle cackle*

Excellent question. Someone should ask Kam-Kam.

One of my favorite SNL skits of all time! 😂 — ParadigmX (@Geewhizjr1) May 8, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

WORST DEI HIRE EVER! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) May 8, 2024

"One of the boldest thinkers ever" pic.twitter.com/QutBVTwNmN — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) May 9, 2024

If only Kamala had spoken about the importance of spanning time and how you have to span time to span it.

Or something.

When you ask Google Gemini to write your introduction speech — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) May 9, 2024

Freakin' AI.

I had to look to make sure If this was @TheBabylonBee — Daniel Gleason (@producerd46) May 8, 2024

Yup, we made a similar face.

THINKER??? — Useless Tree (@_Useless_Tree_) May 8, 2024

That part! Yup. THINKER?!?!!? Kamala?

Not even close, lady.

