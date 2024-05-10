Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

When we first saw this Mosque speaker we thought maybe this was another country because SURELY this level of hate and antisemitism isn't taking place in America, right? RIGHT? Welp, turns out these speakers were ranting and raging about Jews at a Mosque in Fort Lauderdale.

We're not even kidding. If it helps at all, we wish we were.

Watch this:

Speakers at Ft. Lauderdale Mosque: Jews are Like a Poison-Injecting Virus; We Cannot Even Deny the Holocaust; Mossad Agents Infiltrated Student Protests, Staged Anti-Jewish Violence pic.twitter.com/6FTpDPgC3e — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 9, 2024

Awww, poor antisemites. They can't even deny the Holocaust. The nerve!

As we keep saying, when someone or some group shows you who they are believe them.

From Patricia Heaton's reaction, we're pretty sure she's figured it out exactly who this a-hole really is:

This guy complaining he’s not allowed to “deny the holocaust.” Everything he accuses the Jews of is what the Islamists are doing. And this is in Florida! https://t.co/VgkOpuxF2g — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 10, 2024

Yup. Crazy.

In America ... FLORIDA even.

What the heck?!

If a rabbi said this in a Fort Lauderdale synagogue about Muslims it would be international news. https://t.co/LXyrsY3qcw — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 10, 2024

If a rabbi said this about Muslims there would be looting and fires. But since it's a Muslim saying it about the Jews ... sadly, *crickets*

Time to deport this trash — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) May 10, 2024

Psh, Biden is on their side. We don't see any deportations happening any time soon.

Why do I feel like I’m listening to a speaker at a Nazi Rally? — Frank Deer (@FrankDeer1) May 10, 2024

*cough cough*

There is evil in our midst.



And America has no idea how to deal with it. https://t.co/sMXJC9baX2 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 10, 2024

Sadly, that's all too true. And in some cases, we can't even look to our own leaders because they agree with that monster.

Hating Israel means making common cause with this. https://t.co/5ua29sH0MF — Max (@MaxNordau) May 10, 2024

You cannot reason with this. https://t.co/o4aHyacGPB — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 10, 2024

There is no reasoning with that amount of hate.

