Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When...
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd...
HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr...
Yes, We Stand With Israel. DEAL WITH IT (We're So Happy We Made...
With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End...
What Is Going on Across the Pond? Eurovision 2024: Nemo, Joost, Baby Lasagna,...
Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada
Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to...
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in...
Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of...
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics

HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One Perfectly HILARIOUS MEME

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on May 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Elon Musk:1
The Federal Reserve: 0

Far too many people don't seem to realize what a literal poison The Federal Reserve has become for the economy, and even the country. Luckily, people like Elon Musk are more than happy to find a simple even funny way to enlighten the masses.

Advertisement

This meme is perfect.

As long as this editor can be the top hat.

Just sayin'.

True story.

Heck, one game of Monopoly could probably even help Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez figure out economics ...

Ok, maybe not.

True dat.

Just sayin'.

Whoa. Mind. Blown.

Recommended

OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Looks like our pals in government could learn a thing or two from Grok.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND

With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

======================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency
Sam J.
HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND
Sam J.
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him
Sam J.
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD Sam J.
Advertisement