HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One Perfectly HILARIOUS MEME

Elon Musk:1

The Federal Reserve: 0

Far too many people don't seem to realize what a literal poison The Federal Reserve has become for the economy, and even the country. Luckily, people like Elon Musk are more than happy to find a simple even funny way to enlighten the masses.

Advertisement

This meme is perfect.

How the Federal Reserve works pic.twitter.com/3rRhbBfcJe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

As long as this editor can be the top hat.

Just sayin'.

Literally a better education than a Harvard economics degree at this point. And you can get it at the goodwill for like five dolla — Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) May 11, 2024

True story.

Heck, one game of Monopoly could probably even help Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez figure out economics ...

Ok, maybe not.

Time to end the Federal Reserve — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 11, 2024

True dat.

Pretty much. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 11, 2024

Just sayin'.

When you realize they create fake money out of thin air….



…Then lend you that fake money to buy a House



…Then they charge you interest on the fake money



…Then they take your REAL property from you when you fail to make payment with the fake money.



Brilliant 👺 — Jimmy Corsetti (@BrightInsight6) May 11, 2024

Whoa. Mind. Blown.

“Where does it come from? Do you just print it?”



Jerome Powell: “we print it DIGITALLY.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/zdJ3TJIrgF — Walker⚡️ (@WalkerAmerica) May 11, 2024

Grok is quite knowledgable about the Federal Reserve’s ponzi scheme 👀#Silver ends the Fed and ends the wars. pic.twitter.com/HVd64dCCL9 — Liberty Lyss (@liberty_lyss) May 11, 2024

Looks like our pals in government could learn a thing or two from Grok.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND

With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

======================================================================