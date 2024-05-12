HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One Perfectly HILARIOUS MEME

Elon Musk:1
The Federal Reserve: 0
Far too many people don't seem to realize what a literal poison The Federal Reserve has become for the economy, and even the country. Luckily, people like Elon Musk are more than happy to find a simple even funny way to enlighten the masses.
This meme is perfect.
How the Federal Reserve works pic.twitter.com/3rRhbBfcJe— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024
As long as this editor can be the top hat.
Just sayin'.
Literally a better education than a Harvard economics degree at this point. And you can get it at the goodwill for like five dolla— Ian Carroll (@Cancelcloco) May 11, 2024
True story.
Heck, one game of Monopoly could probably even help Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez figure out economics ...
Ok, maybe not.
Time to end the Federal Reserve— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 11, 2024
True dat.
Pretty much.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 11, 2024
Just sayin'.
When you realize they create fake money out of thin air….— Jimmy Corsetti (@BrightInsight6) May 11, 2024
…Then lend you that fake money to buy a House
…Then they charge you interest on the fake money
…Then they take your REAL property from you when you fail to make payment with the fake money.
Brilliant 👺
Whoa. Mind. Blown.
“Where does it come from? Do you just print it?”— Walker⚡️ (@WalkerAmerica) May 11, 2024
Jerome Powell: “we print it DIGITALLY.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/zdJ3TJIrgF
Grok is quite knowledgable about the Federal Reserve’s ponzi scheme 👀#Silver ends the Fed and ends the wars. pic.twitter.com/HVd64dCCL9— Liberty Lyss (@liberty_lyss) May 11, 2024
Looks like our pals in government could learn a thing or two from Grok.
