Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When...
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd...
HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One...
Yes, We Stand With Israel. DEAL WITH IT (We're So Happy We Made...
With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End...
What Is Going on Across the Pond? Eurovision 2024: Nemo, Joost, Baby Lasagna,...
Israel's Entry in Eurovision Song Contest Is Causing People to Lose Their Minds
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada
Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to...
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in...
Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of...
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics

HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on May 12, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

You'd think by now news outlets like the Daily Mail Online would have learned to read the room when it comes to J.K. Rowling taking the trans-movement head-on. We're pretty sure she's not overly concerned about being shamed when it comes to calling men in women's spaces out.

Advertisement

Her response to the Daily Mail Online after they wrote an entire article about her 'cruelty' to the transgender football manager is already a classic.

It all started here:

She didn't mock him.

And as she further explains, she didn't compare him to a man.

He IS a man.

Boom.

So much boom.

Good question.

Good answer.

Dude does NOT look like a lady.

Fathering three kids seems like pretty solid proof to us ... 

Recommended

OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's common seense.

It's reality.

True story.

======================================================================

Related:

With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing

======================================================================

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Climate-Change NOB Openly Calling for Virus to Cull Human Population FLIPS OUT When X Drags TF Out of Him
Sam J.
With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency
Sam J.
HAAAA! Don't Look Now, But Elon Musk Just ENDED the Fed With One Perfectly HILARIOUS MEME
Sam J.
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Fulton County Missing More Than 380,000 Ballot Images From Election Day
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG-LOL, They Really Did It! Canadian School Does the Norm McDonald Tweet annnd We're Officially DEAD Sam J.
Advertisement