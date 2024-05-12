HA! J.K. Rowling's Response to Being Shamed for 'Cruelly' Mocking Transgender Football Mgr. is LEGEND

You'd think by now news outlets like the Daily Mail Online would have learned to read the room when it comes to J.K. Rowling taking the trans-movement head-on. We're pretty sure she's not overly concerned about being shamed when it comes to calling men in women's spaces out.

Advertisement

Her response to the Daily Mail Online after they wrote an entire article about her 'cruelty' to the transgender football manager is already a classic.

It all started here:

JK Rowling is accused of cruelty as she mocks transgender football manager by comparing her to a 'straight, white, middle-aged bloke' https://t.co/1cCGfHidn4 pic.twitter.com/e2Z6k9Fuhm — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 11, 2024

She didn't mock him.

And as she further explains, she didn't compare him to a man.

He IS a man.

I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one. https://t.co/LUqXuSjktV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

Boom.

So much boom.

How did we get to a point where speaking the truth is seen as wrong? — Mistress of Helvete (@petitecycliste) May 12, 2024

Good question.

Good answer.

How can you tell? — Fudds (@Fudds13) May 12, 2024

Dude does NOT look like a lady.

Psychic powers. That and the fact he fathered three kids with his wife. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

Fathering three kids seems like pretty solid proof to us ...

Bravo JKR. When did speaking truth become transphobia?



Believe what you want, but when you try to force others into a belief system not grounded in reality, expect pushback.



It's neither hate nor phobia. It's inevitable. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 12, 2024

It's common seense.

It's reality.

True story.

======================================================================

Related:

With Friends Like Biden, WHO Needs Enemies?! THIS WaPo Biden/Israel BOMBSHELL Should End His Presidency

James Woods' 1-Word Reaction to Birx Admitting She Knew All Along COVID Vaccine Wouldn't Work is PERFECT

Joe's Losing in REAL-TIME: Prominent Muslim/Arab Americans Officially Thumb Their Noses at Biden (Letter)

Patricia Heaton DECIMATES FL. Mosque Speaker Whining Because He Can't Even Deny the Holocaust (WATCH)

Robert Reich Shakes Tiny Fist at 'Sky-Rocketing Rent,' Trips Over Own Letter FIGHTING Affordable Housing

======================================================================