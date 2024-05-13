Who DID This?! Voice Over of VCU Students Bailing on Graduation As Gov. Youngkin Speaks Is *CHEF'S KISS*

All across the country, ignorant college graduates are doing their best to prove they were actually indoctrinated and not educated as they make spectacles of themselves at their own graduations from what used to be fairly respectable institutions. These days, not so much.

From walking out on Jerry *Seinfeld at Duek to stomping out because Governor Youngkin was speaking at VCU ... they really and truly are giving employers everywhere a heads up about not hiring from certain colleges.

Seriously, why would anyone hire these people? Not it!

This video of VCU students walking out on Youngkin (we're not entirely sure why but eh, let's not pretend these babies need an actual reason to pretend they're as he began to deliver their commencement speech has gone viral (this editor feels so badly for their parents), but someone, somewhere took the footage and made it into something glorious. Note, this is definitely NOT safe for work so you might want to consider wearing headphones.

Don't worry, it's short.

Watch:

Annnnnnnd now we're dead.

All the ugly people can go back to your tents.

Too good.

Also, we should note we think we know who did this but it would appear he or she has this editor blocked. Lucky for the account user, @amuse was good enough to share their work so we could share it with you.

*We corrected Jerry Springer, it should have been Seinfeld. While Springer would also have been entertaining, it was incorrect. -sj

