WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for Playing Pronoun Police

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on May 13, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Jonathan Chait tried lecturing J.K. Rowling about using the right pronouns and basically told her she should smile more ... no really. Maybe he missed it, but Rowling isn't exactly someone who likes to be told how to think and what to say.

Or how have to behave.

It didn't go so well for Chait, but that didn't stop him from making an even bigger arse of himself and spiraling into some sort of self-severing, self-centered, pompous, 'thesaurus-fueled' rant ... about himself. Oh, that just so happened to include a link to a nearly decade-old piece he wrote.

No, we're not kidding.

OMG Hooch is right, Chait IS the Pooh meme.

See for yourself, here's his follow up 'rant' after getting kneecapped by Rowling:

This looks a lot like Chait saying, 'Hey man, I'm cool, I'm not PC ... look how smart I am! Read my work!'

Heh.

See?! HA!

But hey, nice try, Chait.

Or, you know, not.

