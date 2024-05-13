WOOF! Jonathan Chait Spirals Into CRINGE Rant After J.K. Rowling WHOOPS Him for Playing Pronoun Police

As Twitchy readers know, Jonathan Chait tried lecturing J.K. Rowling about using the right pronouns and basically told her she should smile more ... no really. Maybe he missed it, but Rowling isn't exactly someone who likes to be told how to think and what to say.

Or how have to behave.

It didn't go so well for Chait, but that didn't stop him from making an even bigger arse of himself and spiraling into some sort of self-severing, self-centered, pompous, 'thesaurus-fueled' rant ... about himself. Oh, that just so happened to include a link to a nearly decade-old piece he wrote.

No, we're not kidding.

I love this so much. He trolls Rowling and when she responds he launches into some pompous thesaurus-fueled rant where he says nothing and links to something he wrote.



Chait is literally the Winnie the Pooh meme. pic.twitter.com/MxoDGBwztN — Corporatedroneasaurus Hooch (@CompanyHooch) May 13, 2024

OMG Hooch is right, Chait IS the Pooh meme.

See for yourself, here's his follow up 'rant' after getting kneecapped by Rowling:

You may be presuming that I follow standpoint-epistemology discourse rules, but you're presuming wrong. In the (admittedly unlikely) chance you're curious about my view of that: https://t.co/rjO8OfRDqs — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 12, 2024

This looks a lot like Chait saying, 'Hey man, I'm cool, I'm not PC ... look how smart I am! Read my work!'

Heh.

That's amazing — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 13, 2024

“Hey, look how smart I am!” — Corporatedroneasaurus Hooch (@CompanyHooch) May 13, 2024

See?! HA!

We read your 9 year old article. It was bloviatingly long winded and pompous back then, and hasn’t become any less so over time. pic.twitter.com/EdaTjKZ57L — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 12, 2024

But hey, nice try, Chait.

Or, you know, not.

