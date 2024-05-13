Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden in Her New Book

Jen Psaki is a liar.

We know you knew that already, but watching her grovel and not only have to admit she lied but correct her lie has made our morning. Heck, it might even make our entire Monday. Psaki lied about Biden checking his watch during the ceremony for the Abbey Gate soldiers in her new book to protect him from his own horrible self. You know she knows that was a bad look for the vapid old man when she's trying to lie about it so blatantly in her new book.

And she got CAUGHT.

BUSTED!

We love to see it.

New: Psaki wrote in her new book Biden didn’t check his watch during ceremony for the Abbey Gate soldiers



It was “misinformation,” she wrote, contradicting news photos & the Gold Star families



Psaki initially didnt comment but says it will be correctedhttps://t.co/EAd4lnJA9n pic.twitter.com/KYZWl0PW0f — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 13, 2024

So at first, she tried to play dumb and ignore it (like the good little Democrat she is), but then she likely figured out it wouldn't go away so now she has to admit she LIED and has to CORRECT HER LIE.

Delish.

Psaki’s full statement to Axios this AM:



“the detail in a few lines of the book about the exact number of times he looked at his watch will be removed in future reprints and the ebook.” pic.twitter.com/xqjcnikz5c — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 13, 2024

Shameful, Jen.

We're just glad she didn't talk about 'circling back' to correct her LIE.

In her book, Psaki writes that "the president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended. Moments later, he and the First Lady headed toward their car."



But the AP photographer snapped two of him looking at his watch 10 minutes apart, as fact checks noted at the time pic.twitter.com/OLNEn9YpqX — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 13, 2024

She knew better.

She just hoped her readers didn't.

The Gold Star families also said at the time and since that Biden looked at his watch.

Mark Schmitz told Congress that "while I stood there on the tarmac watching you check your watch over and over again, all I wanted to do was shout out, 'It's two f***ing thirty, asshole.' " — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 13, 2024

Hey, but nice try, Jen.

Surely these families who have already been completely disrespected by this administration will appreciate her lying about Biden to cover for him during this election year.

What a lying, sneaky hag.

