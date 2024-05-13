'Until WE Don't Tolerate It ANY MORE ...' James Woods Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO About...
Jen Psaki Forced to Admit AND Correct BLATANT, Shameful Lie She Told to Protect Biden in Her New Book

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on May 13, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Jen Psaki is a liar.

We know you knew that already, but watching her grovel and not only have to admit she lied but correct her lie has made our morning. Heck, it might even make our entire Monday. Psaki lied about Biden checking his watch during the ceremony for the Abbey Gate soldiers in her new book to protect him from his own horrible self. You know she knows that was a bad look for the vapid old man when she's trying to lie about it so blatantly in her new book.

And she got CAUGHT.

BUSTED!

We love to see it.

So at first, she tried to play dumb and ignore it (like the good little Democrat she is), but then she likely figured out it wouldn't go away so now she has to admit she LIED and has to CORRECT HER LIE.

Delish.

Shameful, Jen.

We're just glad she didn't talk about 'circling back' to correct her LIE.

She knew better.

She just hoped her readers didn't.

Hey, but nice try, Jen.

Surely these families who have already been completely disrespected by this administration will appreciate her lying about Biden to cover for him during this election year.

What a lying, sneaky hag.

