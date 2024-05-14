'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS in Plot to 'Fednap' Whitmer

As the country is a hot mess of horrible in more ways than one under the current leadership, it's easy for things to sort of fall off your radar. Take for example, the FEDnapping hoax aka a so-called plot from a Michigan milita to kidnap Gretchen Whimer.

You guys remember that, yes? When a militia was somehow inspired by Trump or white supremacy or something to try and kidnap GRETCH?

Yeah, it sounds stupid when you see it like that but ... it was real.

A real hoax, that is.

Check this out:

The @FBI’s CHS, Dan Chappel, was one of the sole reasons that the FEDnapping hoax kept moving



The militia members were full of BS talk and hair brained ideas



Dan, at behest of FBI, just kept pushing them to plan



It’s Dan, yes the FBI, who suggests shooting @GovWhitmer’s house pic.twitter.com/lKiwR5NMSl — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

The militia was talking tough ... but they were only talking SO it sounds like the FBI started pushing them to take action.

Gosh, golly, gee, why would the FBI do such a thing? Huh.

It gets worse:

Michigan Wolverine Watchmen militia all but dropped any cockamamie idea about going after @GovWhitmer



But it was @FBI Special Agents, & CHSes, including Dan Chappel, that kept insisting on reigniting the idea, making real plans



The militia members were high, even clueless pic.twitter.com/DghCES1iC6 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

Easy to manipulate and control.

Keep going:

@FBI FEDnapping hoax of @GovWhitmer: prosecutors wanted you to see militia surveillance of her house



Adam Fox appears to be looking through binoculars as CHS films him



Instead, Adam, deeply stoned, is holding a ballcap to his face, trying to squint in the hat’s little air holes pic.twitter.com/fo4b85PAMF — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

Ball cap.

You can't even make this crap up and yet, the FBI may have.

@FBI’s CHS Dan Chappel tells Adam Fox @GovWhitmer might get a Biden job; wait until after Nov, she’s gone



Dan says if they want to kidnap Gov, can’t wait. To keep moving, Dan tells Fox he's invited his army buddy, Red; he’s got explosives



“Red”= @FBI Special Agent Timothy Bates pic.twitter.com/YdRLExYXIt — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

Another FBI agent.

Shocking.

Michigan militia all thought they were coming up to Luther for a routine training event, but @FBI’s CHS Dan & FBI have other plans



FBI Special Agent Jason Chambers texts Dan about a 2nd recon trip to @GovWhitmer’s home, with as many militia as possible



FBI set up an “overt act” pic.twitter.com/MqM8YxlBZa — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

We honestly don't even know what to say at this point.

Wow.

@FBI’s CHS Dan Chappel brings undercover FBI Special Agent Tim “Red” Bates to an event, pretending to sell explosives



Adam is shown💥video with CHS Dan, Steve Robeson - also an FBI informant - & Marc, who is also, actually an undercover FBI agent



FBI outnumbers conspirators 😂 pic.twitter.com/DqU7vNG6mI — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

But you know, we're not supposed to even talk about the possibility of FBI agents fueling what happened on January 6th.

Ahem.

@FBI set up recon of @GovWhitmer’s house through CHSes. Agents ready in cars nearby & secret cameras up



FBI notified Gov’s security to make sure she won't be in area



But CHS Dan can't be the one to lead the recon. It has to be Adam Fox.. & Adam is AWOL



FBI saves the plot again pic.twitter.com/eMtzGMCqKu — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

Again.

Prosecutor call Barry Croft one of the masterminds of this kidnapping plot



But he has no idea where they're going on recon. He just REALLY high



The plan is organized on the fly, mostly by informants & undercover FBI agents



Many have no clue goal is to kidnap Gov



So FBI pushes pic.twitter.com/FqDC5gvdgz — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 14, 2024

Why OH WHY would the FBI do such a thing?

*cough cough*

======================================================================

