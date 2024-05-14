'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS in Plot to 'Fednap' Whitmer

Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

As the country is a hot mess of horrible in more ways than one under the current leadership, it's easy for things to sort of fall off your radar. Take for example, the FEDnapping hoax aka a so-called plot from a Michigan milita to kidnap Gretchen Whimer.

You guys remember that, yes? When a militia was somehow inspired by Trump or white supremacy or something to try and kidnap GRETCH?

Yeah, it sounds stupid when you see it like that but ... it was real.

A real hoax, that is.

Check this out:

The militia was talking tough ... but they were only talking SO it sounds like the FBI started pushing them to take action. 

Gosh, golly, gee, why would the FBI do such a thing? Huh.

It gets worse:

Easy to manipulate and control.

Keep going:

Ball cap.

You can't even make this crap up and yet, the FBI may have.

Another FBI agent.

Shocking.

We honestly don't even know what to say at this point.

Wow.

But you know, we're not supposed to even talk about the possibility of FBI agents fueling what happened on January 6th.

Ahem.

Again.

Why OH WHY would the FBI do such a thing?

*cough cough*

======================================================================

