OOF! Scott Presler 'Blessing' David Hogg's Heart for Whining About His Rent Going Up is BRUTAL Perfection

David Hogg is very upset that housing is so expensive.

More specifically, he's upset that his own rent will be going up nearly 10%! The sad part is Hogg is clearly clueless about why his rent is going up, otherwise he'd stop promoting, supporting, and voting for Democrats. Like any good 'progressive,' we're sure he'll find a way to blame evil Republicans for his housing costs.

Unless, of course, he sees this from Scott Presler.

MAN DOWN!

Heh.

Literally — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 14, 2024

Poor thing. Wait until he has to actually provide for himself! — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 14, 2024

nearly 10 percent isn't even worth tweeting about. Mine went up like 40 percent after pandemic. — BrutalBrittany💕 (@BrutalBrittany2) May 14, 2024

Under Bidenomics, the average family needs at least $700 more a month just to get by.

10%? He’s getting off easy. My daughters’ went up 25% and she didn’t vote for it. She moved. — Dave on the Right (@The_Jedi_Right) May 14, 2024

Atta girl.

It's the 'I want to get rid of guns so bad, I'll keep voting to raise my rent, gas, and eggs forever' argument. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) May 14, 2024

It's stupid is what it is. Stupid stupid stupid.

It is amazing how many people voted for people,including Biden and are somewhat surprised about what has transpired — Mike Macioci CRPC® (@MikeMacioci) May 14, 2024

If Biden's voters were actually informed they wouldn't vote for Biden.

10%!?!

I wish.

Our property taxes went up so much we now pay nearly 30% more a month on our mortgage.#ButEverythingsFine — BornOnThe4thOfJuly (@BeNotASlave) May 14, 2024

Everything has gone up, is going up, and will continue to go up as long as there's a Democrat in the White House. And unfortunately, people like David Hogg are so blinded by their own agendas and false narratives they don't understand they're literally doing this to themselves.

