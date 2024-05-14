Protestors Learn the Hard Way That Hunger Strikes Leave You…Hungry
OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on...
Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing...
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK...
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Du...
Jerry Seinfeld Has a Lesson About That ‘Privilege’ the Left Hates So Much
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the...
Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-...
President Erdogan Admits Turkey Is Harboring Hamas, Says It's 'Upsetting' to Call Them...
SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Lik...
Famous Musician Makes a Fool of Nancy Pelosi in Brutal Debate on Populism...
'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS...
Dexter Taylor Sentenced to DECADE in Prison After Judge Claims Second Amendment 'Doesn't...

Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices Opinion on Trump Trial

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on May 14, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier, we wrote about Mollie Hemingway calling the media out as only she can as several of them have been melting down over Speaker Mike Johnson being present and having the nerve to voice his opinion at Trump's trial. Apparently, since he's a Republican that's not allowed ... or something.

Advertisement

Johnson is right.

The amount of lawfare being waged against Trump on behalf of Biden is grotesque to say the least.

Cue more butt-hurt coming from media types like Robert Costa.

NO WAY! That's just ... crazy talk, Bob.

He continued:

Awww, Bob is just mad Johnson didn't answer his question. Doesn't the Speaker know who he is?!

Recommended

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a nimrod.

Right? Sheesh.

We see what they did there, and that's PERFECT.

Mollie dropped Bob as well:

Stupid is as stupid does.

Psh. His job is to protect the narrative, defend Biden, and support the Democratic agenda. The media hasn't cared about actually reporting on the news in decades now.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)

And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame

Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-S

SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Like a Rapist

'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS in Plot to 'Fednap' Whitmer

======================================================================

Tags: SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE TRIAL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: Nellie Bowles' New Book Blows Lid OFF The New York Times Exposing Rampant Misinformation and RACISM
Sam J.
Biden's Lie About Trump, Taxes, and Special Interests Fools Absolutely NO ONE
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame
Sam J.
Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->
Sam J.
OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on Abortion
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement