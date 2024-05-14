Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices Opinion on Trump Trial

Earlier, we wrote about Mollie Hemingway calling the media out as only she can as several of them have been melting down over Speaker Mike Johnson being present and having the nerve to voice his opinion at Trump's trial. Apparently, since he's a Republican that's not allowed ... or something.

Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson says at presser outside Trump’s hush money trial that he told Trump “I wanted to be here myself and call out what is a travesty of justice.” pic.twitter.com/wEEUPeYqpC — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 14, 2024

Johnson is right.

The amount of lawfare being waged against Trump on behalf of Biden is grotesque to say the least.

Cue more butt-hurt coming from media types like Robert Costa.

An elected official with significant constitutional power, second in line to the presidency, weighing in on an active criminal case as a jury hears evidence this morning https://t.co/TioHtBoMXi — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 14, 2024

NO WAY! That's just ... crazy talk, Bob.

He continued:

Speaker Johnson just made statements to reporters here in NY and then rushed away taking no questions. I asked him if he would still back Trump if the former president is convicted and he said nothing.



Odd scene. Came to park. Read from notes. Rushed off. — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 14, 2024

Awww, Bob is just mad Johnson didn't answer his question. Doesn't the Speaker know who he is?!

What a nimrod.

It's a good thing we don't have a President who does that kind of thing every day. You'd probably be upset if that was the case, right? pic.twitter.com/loGBCvx593 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 14, 2024

Right? Sheesh.

We see what they did there, and that's PERFECT.

Mollie dropped Bob as well:

Of all the stupid questions -- and there are many -- who would stop supporting Trump because he's going to get convicted in one of the Democrats' show trials? Everyone knows that is what Dems'' campaign strategy is--not just the show trial but the show trial conviction. Stupid. https://t.co/KsIfcTwxEe — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 14, 2024

Stupid is as stupid does.

being more concerned about the Speaker not taking questions than the President of the United States continually ignoring the press https://t.co/XeJnCt1frA — Jean Hall (@JeanBHall1979) May 14, 2024

Psh. His job is to protect the narrative, defend Biden, and support the Democratic agenda. The media hasn't cared about actually reporting on the news in decades now.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)

And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame

Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-S

SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Like a Rapist

'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS in Plot to 'Fednap' Whitmer

======================================================================