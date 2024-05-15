'Make My Day': Biden Throws Down the Gauntlet, Challenges Trump to a Debate (Watch)

After his campaign pivoted to a 'less is more' strategy and amid ongoing struggles with teleprompters and questions about his mental fitness, President Biden has said he's ready to debate Trump:

WATCH:

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

First of all, why would Trump show up for a debate between presidential campaigns?

The follow up post is also a doozy:

When I get up on stage, it'll be me and this grassroots team versus Donald Trump and his MAGA minions. It will be democracy versus authoritarianism. Revenge and retribution versus a vision for our future.



Let’s defeat Donald Trump—together. Pitch in: https://t.co/3vieT8G04t — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

The guy who is using lawfare to go after his political opponent is talking about 'revenge and retribution'. That's adorable.

The guy who is trying to get RKF, Jr. thrown off the ballot talking about democracy is even more adorable.

And what 'grassroots' team? The Obama holdovers? Hahahahaha.

Notice something, too. This is a fourteen second video. There are -- by this writer's count -- five cuts.

He's fine. It's just a stutter.

Trump lost debate to you?



Do you remember when you said your son didn’t make money for China, Russia and Ukraine. You LIED to American People! pic.twitter.com/tc8SQKNwUf — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 15, 2024

We remember.

Dude you would lose a debate to a potted plant — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 15, 2024

Yes, he would.

Like we said -- five cuts in a fourteen second video.

This won’t age well 🍿 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2024

This writer has saved the video for when they backpedal on this.

They needed *five cuts* to piece together a 14-second video! — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 15, 2024

Glad we're not the only ones who noticed.

Hopefully the debate stage doesn’t have to many steps or you won’t make it up there — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 15, 2024

Steps are his biggest opponent.

You needed a teleprompter for a 15 second video 🤡



Good job not reading "end of quote", or "last name", or "pause", this time. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 15, 2024

President Ron Burgundy.

Dude, you literally read “pause” off the teleprompter just days ago… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) May 15, 2024

Yes he did.

Joe Biden can’t even handle a teleprompter.



He clearly has lost both his mental and physical faculties.



It’s sad Jill Biden allows him to continue to fall apart in front of the world like this.



Joe shouldn’t be debating. He should be in a nursing home.



We all know it’s true. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 15, 2024

No lies detected.

Six cuts for a 12 second video. He couldn’t even get the first *sentence* out in a single cut. https://t.co/dG6hwh9Pmb — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) May 15, 2024

We will be watching those debates.

Biden needed 5 cuts to make it through this 13 second video https://t.co/WL0ycUZf4J — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 15, 2024

Don't forget this.

How can he make it through an hour long debate?

Whoever told Joe this was a good idea badly misled him



Trump left him a perfect excuse to refuse to debate by refusing to debate in the primary, they should have taken it



The gamble you make is that expectations will be low… but if he can’t meet those low expectations hoo boy https://t.co/C1ES2eVfMl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 15, 2024

There's no way Biden wins this.

If they try to back out of the debates for any reason, this video bites them on the butt.

If he does badly in the debates, the contrast between Biden's mental faculties and Trump's will be evident.

What are they thinking?

If the DNC lets Biden do a two hour debate it’ll be because they actually want him off the ticket. https://t.co/M8lqMws2qo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 15, 2024

A possibility.

> Well, make my day, pal.



Are you daring him to try to sh00t at you?



Because that’s where the saying comes from. In Dirty Harry, Clint Eastwood was daring ppl to try to shoot at him when he said that. https://t.co/WIbr3ND0KE — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 15, 2024

Someone else who understood the 'make my day' reference.

How ugly are these internals if Biden, the INCUMBENT, is out here going DEBATE MEEEEEE. Also, thoughts and prayers to the medical team who will have to refine the cognitive blend yet again https://t.co/yDf2qzD0YP — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 15, 2024

Buy stock in adderall, y'all.

Clear confirmation they think they could absolutely lose, because otherwise there's no way they'd risk exposing President Weekend at Bernies/11 a.m. Lid after not being seen all day. https://t.co/5OZ5VyUWrN — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 15, 2024

It really is confirmation they're concerned.

Biden’s video has 5 cuts in 13 seconds. 😂😂😂 What will Biden do in a debate when his many handlers can’t edit and splice his sentences together https://t.co/H4KdHeHFKT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 15, 2024

It's going to be a disaster.

An earpiece? Which will be hilarious if he can't handle a teleprompter.

Look out, people. Izzy Mandelbaum is throwing down. https://t.co/hNWYjjrMUa — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 15, 2024

It's about to get crazy up in here.