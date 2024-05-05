He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X Knows What It's REALLY About

It's plainly, painfully obvious the President is not well, cognitively speaking. From looking lost and confused to wandering off, to shuffling across the White House lawn pathetically, it's clear the lights are on but nobody's home.

We'll lay down the marker now: despite Biden's insistence he'll debate Trump, there will be no debates. This writer predicts it'll be under the guise of 'Trump is a big meaning and not worth my time' because they can't pull the pandemic excuse again.

But the debates won't happen.

Biden can't handle them.

And now his campaign is going with a 'less is more' strategy -- one the media are absolutely salivating over.

Watch:

NBC reports Biden's handlers are "looking to shorten his speeches" to limit his public displays of cognitive decline.



A Biden campaign spokesman insists it's about "quality over quantity." pic.twitter.com/GreyaVbgN6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2024

Don't they get dizzy from all that spin?

Nobody's buying it, though:

I guess they can’t shorten his responses in press conferences since he hardly gives any. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 4, 2024

Nope.

Imagine if Trump didn't. They'd be whining nightly about it.

"NO JOKE... DASH..END OF SPEECH...PAUSE"



.3 seconds, good job Mr. President. — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) May 4, 2024

Yeah, this strategy is going to backfire so badly.

When Biden released a video on abortion, following a Trump Time Magazine interview, keen-eyed X users noted the 20 clip had eight hard/jump cuts, and even the final product wasn't great.

We're quickly getting to the point where Biden won't be able to campaign at all.

Ok, but the quality is also very bad. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) May 5, 2024

Very bad.

Joe Biden is falling apart in front of our very eyes! They can hide him all they want but the people know he's more than unfit to serve! https://t.co/RVjzPJoTma — Tex-Mex Trumpian (@TexicanTrumpian) May 4, 2024

We can see it.

Biden's speech writers get paid double for 1/2 the work. His next speech is simply hello, goodbye. — Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) May 5, 2024

And he'll mess that up, somehow.

And to think one of these fascist was our RNC Chairman! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) May 4, 2024

For the people who despise Trump and wonder how he got to become a thing in Republican politics: THIS is your answer right here.

Seriously (?). What about that agreement to debate DJT … how’s that going to work? — Jeffrey Hale (@JonsonCrik) May 5, 2024

Like we said above, there will be no debates.

Bank on that.

At this point why even bother with a campaign? https://t.co/euax8rSjhc — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 5, 2024

There's no changing things now. The window to dump Biden for another candidate is closed.

When will we start seeing this elusive “quality”? https://t.co/X1liMGkQWT — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 5, 2024

We laughed out loud at this.

Answer: NEVER.

They have to shorten his already short speeches because the meds probably aren't working for any length of time anymore.



His staff is hiding Biden https://t.co/iUHY0066eO — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 5, 2024

Shameful, isn't it?

@MSNBC @WhiteHouse @nytimes @CNN @MichaelSteele



Biden is not physically capable of campaigning. They are covering for him again.



The real question is whether will media play along. Again. https://t.co/XvMtiJMa7J — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 5, 2024

As sure as the sun rising in the east, the media will cover for Biden.

Nailed it.

In all seriousness: this is bad, and actually sad to watch. Everyone surrounding Biden clearly doesn't care about him, just about dragging him across the finish line in November.

They are really vile people.

Really, really vile.