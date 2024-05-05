He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X Knows What It's REALLY About

WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With...
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on May 05, 2024
Twitter

It's plainly, painfully obvious the President is not well, cognitively speaking. From looking lost and confused to wandering off, to shuffling across the White House lawn pathetically, it's clear the lights are on but nobody's home.

Advertisement

We'll lay down the marker now: despite Biden's insistence he'll debate Trump, there will be no debates. This writer predicts it'll be under the guise of 'Trump is a big meaning and not worth my time' because they can't pull the pandemic excuse again.

But the debates won't happen.

Biden can't handle them.

And now his campaign is going with a 'less is more' strategy -- one the media are absolutely salivating over.

Watch:

Don't they get dizzy from all that spin?

Nobody's buying it, though:

Nope.

Imagine if Trump didn't. They'd be whining nightly about it.

Yeah, this strategy is going to backfire so badly.

When Biden released a video on abortion, following a Trump Time Magazine interview, keen-eyed X users noted the 20 clip had eight hard/jump cuts, and even the final product wasn't great.

Advertisement

We're quickly getting to the point where Biden won't be able to campaign at all.

Very bad.

We can see it.

And he'll mess that up, somehow.

For the people who despise Trump and wonder how he got to become a thing in Republican politics: THIS is your answer right here.

Like we said above, there will be no debates.

Bank on that.

There's no changing things now. The window to dump Biden for another candidate is closed.

Advertisement

We laughed out loud at this.

Answer: NEVER.

Shameful, isn't it?

As sure as the sun rising in the east, the media will cover for Biden.

Nailed it.

In all seriousness: this is bad, and actually sad to watch. Everyone surrounding Biden clearly doesn't care about him, just about dragging him across the finish line in November.

They are really vile people.

Really, really vile.

