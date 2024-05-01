Biden, Who Weaponized Government Against His Political Opponents, Warns TRUMP Is Threat to 'Freedom'

Is there a mirror anywhere in the White House? We believe there are many; President Biden would do well to look in one for a good long time before he says stuff like this with a straight face:

We have to beat Donald Trump and his anti-freedom agenda.



Join me: https://t.co/dol5R1mqjE pic.twitter.com/TyB5cqelqn — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 1, 2024

The absolute nerve of this guy.

But notice what he considers 'freedom' -- abortion. That's the only thing you're free to do in Mr. Devout Catholic's America, apparently.

Speak out at school board meetings? Attend the Latin Mass? You're a domestic terrorist.

Are you a woman who wants to play sports against fellow women? You're a bigot who can now be punished under Biden's Title IX reforms.

A journalist who covered January 6 in ways unfavorable to the administration? The FBI will perp walk you in handcuffs.

But Trump is the threat to freedom.

Sure, Jan.

You can't enjoy any freedoms if you've been killed in an abortion. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 1, 2024

Nope. There are no freedoms when you are dead.

You are the most unpopular president in history. You tried to imprison your political opponent and he’s still going to handily beat you — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 1, 2024

God, we hope so.

Your party tries to take political opponents out via lawfare and by removing them from ballots. Is that your idea of freedom ? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 1, 2024

They're 'defending democracy'!

Unbelievable! Have you turned on the TV?



Your anti-American idiots are burning down universities all over the country! — Wiz 🇺🇸 (@WizChadwick2) May 1, 2024

And the guy who ran because Charlottesville was so offensive to him is remarkably quiet.

Anti freedom agenda? You mean like jailing political opponents and fighting against free speech? — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) May 1, 2024

Just like that.

It's all projection.

You are literally banning freedoms daily — Johannes Walter Reich (@johanneswreich) May 1, 2024

Yes. But he doesn't care about those freedoms.

Anti-freedom? Lol. You're trying to put him in jail. https://t.co/xMDQyungUO — Ray (@raymo_g) May 1, 2024

Yep.

He bragged about putting Jan 6 protesters in prison for 800-plus years.

Also, this was an interesting catch:

There are 8 separate jump/hard cuts to this 20 second video. That means Biden could barely read a script without messing up, so they had to stitch all the usable parts together.



And even the “usable” parts are bad. https://t.co/8bBzopKTT3 — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) May 1, 2024

But FOUR MORE YEARS, y'all.

Joe Biden is the most Anti American President https://t.co/bprivTzmqs — SilverFoxMi (@SilverFoxMi) May 1, 2024

Very much so.

Mandate man says what!?!



Vaccines

Autos

Gas stoves

Men in women's spaces https://t.co/DNtCObjfOM — AJgoandmultiply🍊⭐ (@AJgoandmultiply) May 1, 2024

Yeah, seems he forgot about those freedoms.

Says the guy who is allowing loser men to dress up like women and participate in women’s sports because it’s the only way they can win. https://t.co/hdlFm28eau — Uvoted 4this (@Uvoted4this2020) May 1, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

We have lost the most freedom under this administration since 9/11. https://t.co/nU5GOdMkMQ — Crimson Dose (@crimsondose) May 1, 2024

Imagine what another term will do to us.