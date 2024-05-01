DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up
'Lunacy!' Biden Reportedly Considering Bringing Palestinians Into the US (YOU Would Pay Th...
Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show...
Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall
VIP: Where Are All The Feminists? J.K. Rowling And Others Are Yelling But...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Pushes Defense Secretary on 'Boots on the Ground' in Gaza
AOC Lashes Out at Fellow Democrat Eric Adams After He Promises to Intervene...
DHS Data Reveals Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants Have Been Flown in on...
South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red Handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to...
Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests
UNC Student's Beautiful Thread About Protecting Our Flag From Pro-Hamas 'Protesters' Will...

Biden, Who Weaponized Government Against His Political Opponents, Warns TRUMP Is Threat to 'Freedom'

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on May 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is there a mirror anywhere in the White House? We believe there are many; President Biden would do well to look in one for a good long time before he says stuff like this with a straight face:

Advertisement

The absolute nerve of this guy.

But notice what he considers 'freedom' -- abortion. That's the only thing you're free to do in Mr. Devout Catholic's America, apparently.

Speak out at school board meetings? Attend the Latin Mass? You're a domestic terrorist.

Are you a woman who wants to play sports against fellow women? You're a bigot who can now be punished under Biden's Title IX reforms.

A journalist who covered January 6 in ways unfavorable to the administration? The FBI will perp walk you in handcuffs.

But Trump is the threat to freedom.

Sure, Jan.

Nope. There are no freedoms when you are dead.

God, we hope so.

Recommended

Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They're 'defending democracy'!

And the guy who ran because Charlottesville was so offensive to him is remarkably quiet.

Just like that.

It's all projection.

Yes. But he doesn't care about those freedoms.

Yep.

He bragged about putting Jan 6 protesters in prison for 800-plus years.

Also, this was an interesting catch:

Advertisement

But FOUR MORE YEARS, y'all.

Very much so.

Yeah, seems he forgot about those freedoms.

Harsh, but fair.

Imagine what another term will do to us.

Tags: ABORTION BIDEN DONALD TRUMP FREEDOM JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up
Doug P.
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
Twitchy Video
Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
FuzzyChimp
Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
ArtistAngie
Four Teens, One a Football Star, Killed When Their SUV Is Stopped by Police
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement