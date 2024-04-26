Biden Told Howard Stern About Women Mailing Him 'Very Salacious Pictures' (and Other...
WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even...
California Mayor Attacked on Camera During Interview Promoting His City
New York Post: Anita Dunn Tried to Oust Worst Press Secretary in History,...
Biden Campaign's Warning to Media About WH Correspondents' Dinner Should Be in a...
Our Own Coucy Sets Students' FREE PALESTINE Dance Video to Various Songs and...
WaPo Columnist's Big GOTCHA Defending Pro-Hamas Campus Protesters Terrorizing Jewish Stude...
KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their...
Columbia Protest Leader's Statement/Backpedal After Saying Jews Don't Deserve to Live a Le...
WH Aides Reportedly Have a Solution to Troubling Optic of Biden Shuffling Alone...
Who Team Biden Is Bringing in to 'Tell the President's Story' at the...
WATCH: Columbia Student Protest Leader Says Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'
It was the RUSSIANS, Adam! Adam Schiff ROBBED in San Francisco and What...
Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s...

Biden Answered Howard Stern's Question About Debating Trump ('His Handlers Must Be Furious!')

Doug P.  |  1:17 PM on April 26, 2024
Meme

This morning President Biden was on Howard Stern's show, and the White House obviously knew it would be yet another softball interview. Biden served up whoppers, doozies and cringe-worthy tales at a record clip, even for him. 

Advertisement

There was one moment though that the White House might try to reel back in with another "cleanup in aisle Biden" at some point, and that's Biden's answer about debating Trump:

Does anybody think Team Joe was happy to hear him say that?

Here's Biden's staff entering Stern's studio after Joe agreed to debate Trump:

via GIPHY

The WH press office has some work to do now.

Trump's people certainly won't say no:

Recommended

Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for Biden's people to agree:

A walk back is definitely in the works!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
New York Post: Anita Dunn Tried to Oust Worst Press Secretary in History, Karine Jean-Pierre
Grateful Calvin
WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even WORSE Than You'd Expect
Sam J.
Biden Campaign's Warning to Media About WH Correspondents' Dinner Should Be in a Trump Ad
Doug P.
Our Own Coucy Sets Students' FREE PALESTINE Dance Video to Various Songs and LOL Now We're Dead (Watch)
Sam J.
Columbia Protest Leader's Statement/Backpedal After Saying Jews Don't Deserve to Live a Lesson in FAFO
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s Oral Arguments Aaron Walker
Advertisement