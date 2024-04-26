Biden Answered Howard Stern's Question About Debating Trump ('His Handlers Must Be Furious!')

This morning President Biden was on Howard Stern's show, and the White House obviously knew it would be yet another softball interview. Biden served up whoppers, doozies and cringe-worthy tales at a record clip, even for him.

Advertisement

There was one moment though that the White House might try to reel back in with another "cleanup in aisle Biden" at some point, and that's Biden's answer about debating Trump:

Some news from the interview: When Stern asks Biden whether he'll debate Trump, he responds: "I am, somewhere. I am happy to debate him." — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 26, 2024

Does anybody think Team Joe was happy to hear him say that?

🚨 Crooked Joe Biden says he's "happy to debate" President Trump.



His handlers must be furious! pic.twitter.com/eOS9zm0G0U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2024

Here's Biden's staff entering Stern's studio after Joe agreed to debate Trump:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

The WH press office has some work to do now.

Clean up on aisle 9! Paging KJP! — Kat Wiles (@WileyKathe43095) April 26, 2024

Trump's people certainly won't say no:

Ok let’s set it up ! https://t.co/wPMBiGi0IU — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) April 26, 2024

We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for Biden's people to agree:

What’s stopping him, other than everyone in the White House and in the DNC? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 26, 2024

Ten seconds till a White House flack says, “The President didn’t mean ‘debate.’ What he really meant was…” 🫢 https://t.co/QaQXvs3A4I — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) April 26, 2024

A walk back is definitely in the works!