Chuck E. Cheese to Venture into Adults-Only Gaming Entertainment with 'Chuck's Arcade'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Chuck E. Cheese has set its sights on adults after years of catering to children. The pizza and entertainment staple has decided to create video game complexes for adults called ‘Chuck’s Arcade,’ but many posters on X are skeptical and downright hostile towards the venture.

Here’s more background. (READ)

REPORT: Chuck E. Cheese announces the launch of adult locations across the United States called "Chuck's Arcade."

Chuck E. Cheese says they want to bring back their customers who are all grown up with the launch of new adult locations across eight states.

"The arcade was created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens," the company announced in a statement.

"It’s a new destination where nostalgia meets the future, bringing together gamers of all ages and inviting everyone to experience what’s next."

Chuck E. Cheese says they are opening 10 new Chuck's Arcade locations.

Check out this video that gives you an idea of what to expect at ‘Chuck’s Arcade.’ (WATCH)

Some posters feel that the adult arcades will supplant entertainment meant for children.

They feel there’s too much focus already on gaming entertainment for adults.

It does feel like some companies want adults locked into an eternal childhood of games, entertainment, and toys.

Several commenters pointed out this idea already exists - it’s called Dave & Buster's.

An adults-only version of Aladdin’s Castle is what many older people crave. Lines of classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Asteroids, Galaga, Donkey Kong, etc. Plus, pinball machines as well. Not modern games or games that dispense tickets like Dave & Busters. Maybe the backlash wouldn’t be so strong against Chuck’s Arcade if this were the plan.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT VIDEO

