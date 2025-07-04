Chuck E. Cheese to Venture into Adults-Only Gaming Entertainment with 'Chuck's Arcade'

Chuck E. Cheese has set its sights on adults after years of catering to children. The pizza and entertainment staple has decided to create video game complexes for adults called ‘Chuck’s Arcade,’ but many posters on X are skeptical and downright hostile towards the venture.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

REPORT: Chuck E. Cheese announces the launch of adult locations across the United States called "Chuck's Arcade." Chuck E. Cheese says they want to bring back their customers who are all grown up with the launch of new adult locations across eight states. "The arcade was created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens," the company announced in a statement. "It’s a new destination where nostalgia meets the future, bringing together gamers of all ages and inviting everyone to experience what’s next." Chuck E. Cheese says they are opening 10 new Chuck's Arcade locations.

Check out this video that gives you an idea of what to expect at ‘Chuck’s Arcade.’ (WATCH)

REPORT: Chuck E. Cheese announces the launch of adult locations across the United States called "Chuck's Arcade."



Chuck E. Cheese says they want to bring back their customers who are all grown up with the launch of new adult locations across eight states.



"The arcade was… pic.twitter.com/6nYGRPwjgk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2025

Some posters feel that the adult arcades will supplant entertainment meant for children.

They feel there’s too much focus already on gaming entertainment for adults.

Alright.



I’m sick of this crap and I can take it no longer.



The gamification of adulthood is ruining society.



I feel like everywhere is turning into a PlayPlace with alcohol attached for adults… while they are tearing down PlayPlace for kids.



It’s sick and has to stop. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 4, 2025

Yeah, they should never be tearing down children’s places in order to make these happen. What’s the point of these things if the kids are not priority? We had our moment in time – they deserve theirs too — Greg (@Commander_Prime) July 4, 2025

Remember the Toys'R'Us song?

I don't want 2 grow up🎶

I'm a Toys'R'Us kid🎶

Perpetual Childhood Mentality promotion is/was heavy.

Maybe it's time 2 turn that mindset around & promote responsible adulthood as the goal of parenting? — @suzyq4jc (@SuzyQRN1) July 4, 2025

Exactly and I’m sick of adults not being able to grow the heck up period! — Crystal Gauvey (@CGauvey) July 4, 2025

It does feel like some companies want adults locked into an eternal childhood of games, entertainment, and toys.

Several commenters pointed out this idea already exists - it’s called Dave & Buster's.

Advertisement

It already exists. It’s called Dave & Busters. — Remy Wong (@RealRemyWong) July 3, 2025

That's what a Dave and Busters is?



No I'm not the only person in my area that wonders this. It's very poorly advertised — Irene Dulaney (@IreneD9267) July 4, 2025

Dave and Busters is boring and lame — Reil (@ReilsGO) July 3, 2025

And put some pinball machines in there wtf — midwit matt (@5YearsHence) July 4, 2025

Stop messing around and name it Aladdin’s Castle. — Dr. Ronald Yanagita (@DrYanagita) July 4, 2025

An adults-only version of Aladdin’s Castle is what many older people crave. Lines of classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Asteroids, Galaga, Donkey Kong, etc. Plus, pinball machines as well. Not modern games or games that dispense tickets like Dave & Busters. Maybe the backlash wouldn’t be so strong against Chuck’s Arcade if this were the plan.